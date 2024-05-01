Picking a combined CSK-PBKS playing XI for IPL 2024 ft. Jonny Bairstow, Matheesha Pathirana

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in game 49 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 1.

CSK are fourth in the points table, with five wins and four losses from nine matches. Meanwhile, PBKS are eighth, with three wins and six losses from nine matches.

After successive home and away losses to Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai registered a comprehensive 78-run win against SunRisers Hyderabad in a home match. Batting first after losing the toss, CSK put up 212-3 before knocking SRH for 134.

Meanwhile, after losing four straight matches, Punjab Kings registered an unexpected eight-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in their previous match. Batting first, Kolkata posted 261-6. Punjab, though, chased it down in 18.4 overs, pulling off the highest successful chase in T20 cricket.

CSK have a 15-13 lead over PBKS. As the two teams prepare for the face-off on Wednesday, we pick a combined XI of the two sides for IPL 2024:

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk)

Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Punjab's Jonny Bairstow would be the openers in the combined XI.

Gaikwad has been in brilliant form with the willow. In nine innings, he has 447 runs at an average of 63.86 and a strike rate of 149.50. In his last two knocks, he has scored 108* and 98, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Bairstow, meanwhile, found form with a scintillating 108* off 48 against KKR. He struck eight fours and nine sixes in his 91-minute stay as Punjab Kings chased down 262 to create T20 history.

Middle order & All-rounders: Prabhsimran Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Shashank Singh, Shardul Thakur

Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Prabhsimran Singh may not have the big scores to show for his efforts, but he has done a good job for Punjab Kings with the bat, playing some quickfire knocks.

The 23-year-old smashed 35 off 21 against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur and followed it up with 54 off 20 against KKR at the Eden Gardens. His terrific knock featured four fours and five sixes.

Daryl Mitchell has been handy for CSK with the willow in the middle overs. He has played several breezy cameos and contributed 52 off 32 in the big win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Another Chennai batter, Shivam Dube, has continued his fantastic form with the bat, which has earned him a place in the T20 World Cup squad ahead of Rinku Singh. The left-hander has clobbered 350 runs in nine innings at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 172.41. He has three half-centuries to go with several other crucial knocks.

Punjab Kings finisher Shashank Singh also finds a place in the combined XI. The 32-year-old has played some fantastic knocks in the lower order. He was promoted to No. 4 in the chase against KKR and responded with 68* off 28, clobbering two fours and eight sixes.

CSK's Shardul Thakur would be the all-rounder in the combined XI. The 32-year-old has not been needed with the bat yet. After going wicketless in his first three matches, he found some rhythm against Hyderabad, registering 1-27 in four overs.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Arshdeep Singh, Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande would be the frontline pacers in the combined CSK-PBKS playing XI.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep has claimed 12 wickets from nine matches at an average of 25.17. He picked up 4-29 against Hyderabad in Mullanpur and 2-45 versus Kolkata at the Eden Gardens.

Expand Tweet

Pathirana has played only six matches for Chennai Super Kings but has made a big impression, claiming 13 scalps at an average of 13.

The young Sri Lankan slinger has been among the wickets in all the matches he has played. In the last two matches, he registered figures of 2-35 against Lucknow and 2-17 against Hyderabad.

Deshpande has also done a good job for CSK with his pace-bowling. After going wicketless in consecutive matches against LSG, he starred with 4-27 in the triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Deshpande claimed the key wickets of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

Punjab Kings leg-spinner Rahul Chahar would be the slow bowler in the combined XI. The 24-year-old has three wickets from four matches. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, he claimed the big scalp of opener Sunil Narine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback