Picking a combined CSK-RCB playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 ft. Virat Kohli, Noor Ahmad 

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing and we have already witnessed some high-octane clashes since the opening day’s clash on March 22 (Saturday).

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squared off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening game of the tournament and it was a well oiled RCB unit who defeated the defending champions comprehensively.

They will meet the Chennai Super Kings in the eighth match of the competition and will look to continue their winning start against a much fancied side. Over the years, CSK has had the better of RCB on 21 occasions, while RCB have turned the tables on the yellow army on 11 occasions.

The win in the opening game against their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians will also keep the yellow army in good stead. Both teams have some top quality players in their ranks but RCB have a dismal record at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

They have lost eight out of the nine games played in the stadium so far but they would definitely want to set their record straight in Chepauk. Ahead of the CSK-RCB match, we have picked a combined XI comprising players from both teams

#Openers - Virat Kohli and Phil Salt

The leading run scorer in IPL history, Virat Kohli has a stellar record in the tournament and will walk into any playing XI. He is one of the most prolific run scorers in white ball cricket and has been a pivotal member for RCB since the inception of the tournament in 2008. He should be one of the openers in this combined XI.

Salt who partnered Kohli in the opening match of the competition, should be a certainty in the combined XI as well, especially after the form he displayed against KKR. He is a destructive striker of the ball and complements Kohli perfectly at the top of the order. However he has to be a bit careful on a surface which predominantly aids the spinners.

#Middle order and all-rounders - Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Rachin Ravindra was preferred over Devon Conway in the opening game for CSK and he ended up playing an unbeaten match-winning knock for the five time champions. He is an exquisite timer of the ball but hasn't quite shown his brilliance in the T20 format. The year 2025 might be the year where he displays his skills as a T20 player.

One of the most elegant batters in the Indian circuit, Ruturaj Gaikwad proved to be the difference between the two sides during the opening game against MI. Gaikwad seemed like batting on a different surface and struck some delightful strokes en route to a 22-ball fifty.

The newly appointed RCB captain is one of the most talented young players going around. Some of the shots he played during his breezy knock in the opening game oozed class and confidence. On his day, Patidar has the ability to destroy any bowling attack.

Shivam Dube has developed his game in the last few years and is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball especially against spin. On a dicey Chepauk wicket, Dube can be the game-changer with his ability to smash the spinners to all corners of the ground. He can also chip in with some overs in the middle if required.

Krunal Pandya made a stellar debut for RCB in the opening game against KKR. He picked three crucial wickets and was the one who started the slide for KKR after they had posted 107 in the first 10 overs. Krunal could also be a game changer with the bat and bring balance to this combined XI.

Another left arm spinning all-rounder who finds a spot in the playing XI is Ravindra Jadeja who has served CSK for a long time. He has been an out and out match winner especially in conditions in Chennai and it might not be any different against RCB later today.

#Bowlers- Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

The left arm wrist spinner was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings for INR 10 crores in the mega auction and he made a match winning contribution in his opening match against MI. He spun a web around the Mumbai batters and picked four vital wickets to stem the run flow in the middle overs. His mystery and wicket-taking abilities makes him a vital cog for the yellow army.

Yash Dayal was one of only three players retained by RCB ahead of the mega auction. He was the leading wicket-taker for RCB in 2024, picking 15 wickets in 14 games, and was one of the main guys behind their revival after losing six straight games. He will walk into this combined playing XI.

Josh Hazlewood has redefined his T20 career in the last few years and has been a value addition for RCB in the ongoing season of the IPL. He is one of the finest defensive bowlers in T20 cricket and was at his best in the opening game against KKR.

Impact Sub

Having made a return to the yellow army after 2015, Ravichandran Ashwin might have been an option in the playing XI but could be used as the impact sub. He has been a match-winner for whichever teams he has played for and having known the psyche of CSK for so many years, he has a massive opportunity to succeed in yellow.

