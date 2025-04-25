Picking a combined CSK-SRH playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. Shivam Dube, Heinrich Klaasen

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 43 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 25. CSK and SRH are in the bottom two of the points table, with just two wins each from eight matches. Hyderabad are above Chennai on the points table due to a slightly better net run rate.

CSK were hammered by Mumbai Indians (MI) by nine wickets in their previous match at the Wankhede Stadium. Sent into bat, Chennai were held to 176-5 in their 20 overs. The openers, Shaik Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra, yet again failed to get the team off to a good start. In the chase, Mumbai cruised to victory in 15.4 overs as CSK's bowlers failed to make any kind of impact.

SRH also suffered a seven-wicket loss against Mumbai in their previous match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Sent into bat, SRH crumbled to 35-5 inside nine overs. A mini-revival lifted them to 143-8. It was far from enough though as MI eased to another thumping victory in 15.4 overs.

Ahead of match number 43 of IPL 2025 at Chepauk, we pick a combined CSK-SRH playing XI with impact player options.

Top-order: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ayush Mhatre

SRH's opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head haven't had a great IPL 2025. However, CSK's openers have fared worse, so both Abhishek and Head make the combined XI. 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre also finds a place on the back of his impressive debut.

Abhishek has scored 240 runs in eight innings at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 183.20, with a best of 141, which came off only 55 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Hyderabad. As for Head, he has notched up 242 runs in eight innings, averaging 30.25 at a strike rate of 163.51, with two fifties. Mhatre smashed 32 off 15 on his IPL debut against MI at the Wankhede Stadium.

Middle-order: Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk)

Heinrich Klaasen has been among the few positives for SRH in an otherwise forgettable IPL 2025 campaign. He smashed a brilliant 71 off 44 balls against MI after the team suffered a shocking batting collapse. In eight innings, Klaasen has contributed 281 runs at an average of 40.14 and a strike rate of 159.65.

The CSK duo of Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja also feature in the middle-order in the combined XI. Dube has been consistent with the bat, but has been forced to play within himself. In eight innings, he has contributed 230 runs, averaging 38.33 at a strike rate of 133.72, with a best of 50.

Jadeja scored a half-century in CSK's previous match against MI. Overall, he has scored 145 runs at a strike rate of 126.08. He has been decent with his left-arm spin as well, picking up nine wickets, with a best of 2-18.

MS Dhoni would be the captain of the combined Chennai-Hyderabad IPL 2025 playing XI. Dhoni, who would be playing in his 400th T20 game on Friday, has played a few good cameos and even won the Player of the Match for his impressive batting and keeping effort against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel and Khaleel Ahmed would be the pacers in the combined CSK-SRH playing XI, while left arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad would share the slow bowling duties with Jadeja.

Hyderabad skipper Cummins has picked up seven scalps in eight matches, with a best of 3-26. Death overs specialist Harshal has nine wickets in seven matches, with a best of 4-42. Looking at Khaleel's figures, the CSK left-arm pacer has claimed 11 wickets in eight games. Noor has excelled for Chennai. He has 12 wickets in eight matches, averaging 17.25 and an economy rate of 7.66.

Impact Sub options: Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Aniket Verma

