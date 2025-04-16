Picking a combined DC-RR playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. KL Rahul, Jofra Archer

Delhi Capitals (DC) will meet Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 32 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 16. DC are second in the points table, with eight points from five matches. The unbeaten streak came to an end as they went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs. As for RR, they have only four points to their name after six matches.

Delhi bowled first against MI and gave away 205 runs. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav excelled with figures of 2-23. The other bowlers, however, went for plenty of runs. In the chase, Karun Nair starred with a brilliant knock of 89 off 40. However, the rest of the batters failed as DC were bowled out for 193 in 19 overs.

Rajasthan were hammered by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by nine wickets in their previous match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first, they only managed to put up 173 on the board despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's 75 off 47. In the chase, RCB got home in 17.3 overs as Philip Salt (65 off 33) and Virat Kohli (62* off 45) struck half-centuries.

Ahead of the match between Delhi and Rajasthan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, we pick a combined XI of the two sides with Impact Player options.

Top-order: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair

Jaiswal and Sanju Samson would be the openers in the combined DC-RR IPL 2025 playing XI. Since Axar Patel has failed to make an impact with either bat or ball so far, Samson would lead the combined XI and would also be the stumper.

Jaiswal has scored 182 runs in six innings at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 138.93, with two half-centuries. RR would expect better consistency from the southpaw. Samson has also been inconsistent. In six innings, he has scored 193 runs at an average of 32.16 and a strike rate of 140.87, with one half-century.

Playing his first IPL match since 2022, Karun grabbed his opportunity with both hands for DC. He played a spectacular knock that featured 12 fours and five sixes. Until he was at the crease, Delhi held the upper hand in the chase against MI.

Middle-order: KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Shimron Hetmyer, Vipraj Nigam

KL Rahul has been one of the big plus points for Delhi with the bat. The 32-year-old has scored exactly 200 runs in four innings at an average of 66.66 and a strike rate of 163.93, with two half-centuries and a best of 93*.

Tristan Stubbs has played a few impressive cameos for DC in IPL 2025. He can come in and tonked the ball around in a few games. In five innings, he has scored 118 runs at a strike rate of 157.33, with a best of 38*.

Shimron Hetmyer and Vipraj Nigam would be the finishers in the combined XI. RR's Hetmyer has scored 149 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 150.50, with one half-century. As for Vipraj, the DC all-rounder has contributed 54 runs at a strike rate of 216. With his leg spin, he has picked up seven wickets at an average of 20.28 and an economy rate of 8.87.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma

Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma would be the frontline pacers in the combined DC-RR playing XI, while Kuldeep would be the main spinner. Left-arm pacer Starc has claimed nine wickets in five matches. He has been a bit expensive in the last couple of games and thus would be keen to do better.

Expand Tweet

RR pacer Archer has picked himself after a horror start. In six innings, he has claimed five wickets. The England fast bowler picked up 3-25 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and 1-30 against Gujarat Titans (GT). Archer's bowling partner Sandeep has also picked up five wickets in six matches, with a best of 2-21.

DC's left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep is joint-fourth on the list of leading wicket-takers in IPL 2025. In five matches, he has picked up 10 wickets at an average of 11.20 and an economy rate of 5.60, with a best of 3-22.

Impact Sub options: Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nitish Rana

