Picking a combined DC-SRH playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. Travis Head, Kuldeep Yadav 

After a week of intense action, the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has lived up to expectations and has produced some high-quality cricket. As we approach another doubleheader Sunday, it will be the Sunrisers Hyderabad who will square off against the Delhi Capitals in the 10th match of the tournament.

The Sunrisers started their IPL campaign with a resounding victory over the Rajasthan Royals but were given a reality check by the Lucknow Super Giants in their second encounter. The explosive batting lineup failed to realise their potential and scored just 190 runs on a surface where they have posted some of the highest scores in the tournament.

Despite the defeat, they won't stop their aggressive intent and will continue to follow their USP of going hard right from the start. Their bowling unit may be their weakest link but it still has some world-class bowlers who have the ability to turn games with their wicket-taking abilities.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals registered a memorable victory against LSG in their opening encounter. The match seemed to be dead and buried when they had lost six wickets for just 113 runs in the quest of 210. However, the partnership between Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma brought DC back into the game before Ashutosh’s lusty blows took the side home with three deliveries to spare.

As we head into the 10th match of the competition, we have tried our hand at picking a combined XI comprising players from SRH and DC.

# Openers - Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma

It's very difficult to look beyond this opening duo when picking a T20 XI. Arguably the most explosive opening pair to have ever played in IPL, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma find themselves at the top of the order in this combined XI.

Abhishek started his campaign with a quickfire 24 off 11 deliveries in the opening match but failed to make an impression against Lucknow. He is due for runs and if he gets going, the DC bowlers could be in for a long day.

His partner Travis Head produced a masterclass against Rajasthan Royals scoring a 31-ball 67 including nine fours and three sixes. He was looking good against LSG before getting castled by Prince Yadav. Today might be the day when this partnership takes the bowling attack apart.

# Middle order and all-rounders - KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma

KL Rahul missed out on the opening match due to the birth of his first child but will be available to play in the second encounter against SRH. Despite his issues with strike rate, it is hard to look beyond Rahul while picking the combined XI given his class and ability to mould his game according to the situation.

He has been in good form and could end up reinventing his T20 career with DC this season. Another stylish youngster who will feature in this XI is Nitish Kumar Reddy. He has become an integral feature of the SRH lineup, although he hasn't made the best start to IPL 2025.

The newly appointed Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel would find himself batting at number five in this combined XI. He has evolved immensely as a batter in the last five years and has become a designated number five for India in the white ball circuit.

Axar bowled brilliantly in the opening match and will look to continue the good work against SRH. Talented South African dasher Tristan Stubbs was one of the retained players for DC ahead of the mega auction. He batted superbly against Lucknow but fell at a crucial juncture of the game.

Stubbs is a clean striker of the ball and will be an important feature for DC in the middle order this season. Ashutosh Sharma also finds his place in the combined XI, especially after his heroics in the opening game. It was an outrageous knock from the youngster who took DC home from an almost impossible position. He remained unbeaten on 66 off 31 deliveries, smashing five fours and as many sixes in the process.

# Bowlers - Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami

Left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc steamed in in the opening match and looked fresh, bagging three important wickets to restrict the Lucknow Super Giants to 209. He was taken to the cleaners in the first powerplay by his countryman Mitchell Marsh but made amends in the death overs, rattling the stumps of Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Bishnoi.

SRH captain Pat Cummins will be in charge of this combined XI. He is the only foreign captain in this season of the tournament and has led his team admirably. Cummins can bowl at any time of the innings and has the ability to smash some massive blows. He smashed three sixes off his first three balls against LSG and will look to make a significant impact against DC as well

One of the finest wrist spinners going around in world cricket, Kuldeep Yadav walks into this XI due to his sheer match-winning abilities. He is an out-and-out wicket-taker in the middle overs and controls the game with his guile and deception. Kuldeep bowled a sensational over against LSG, taking a wicket and conceding just a solitary run that turned the match on its head.

Mohammad Shami is a world-class operator with the ball but is due for a match-winning performance. He made a return after a long layoff in the Champions Trophy but doesn't seem to have regained full rhythm yet. He should get back into the groove as the tournament progresses and is a wicket-taking option both in the powerplay and the death overs.

Impact Sub

A relatively unknown face before the start of the 18th season of the IPL, Aniket Verma has made a name for himself with his late-order hitting.

He looked in sublime touch during the game against Lucknow and it was his quickfire blitz that allowed SRH to post 190 on the board. Using Aniket as an impact sub could be a sensible move in this combined XI.

