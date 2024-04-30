Picking a combined LSG-MI playing XI for IPL 2024 ft. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 48 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 30. LSG are fifth in the points table, with 10 points from nine matches, while MI are down in ninth, with only three wins from nine games.

Lucknow have won two and lost two of their last four matches. In their previous clash, they were hammered by Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets. Batting first, LSG posted 196-5, but RR chased that down in 19 overs.

Mumbai, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games, and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are hanging by a thread. In their last match, they suffered a 10-run defeat to Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Bowling first, MI conceded 257-4 and responded with 247-9.

Lucknow Super Giants have a 3-1 lead over Mumbai Indians. As the teams gear up for Tuesday's battle, we pick a combined XI of the two sides for IPL 2024:

Openers: KL Rahul (c &wk), Rohit Sharma

The experienced duo of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma would be the openers in the combined LSG-MI playing XI.

Lucknow captain Rahul has been impressive with the willow. In nine innings, he has 378 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 144.27. The 32-year-old scored 82 against Chennai Super Kings and 76 against RR - both knocks coming in home clashes.

Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit has 311 runs in nine innings at an average of 38.88 and a strike rate of 160.31.

The opening batter scored a terrific hundred against CSK, albeit in a losing cause. He has been dismissed for single-figure scores in his last two innings and will be keen to make amends.

Middle order & All-rounders: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Mohammad Nabi

Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Suryakumar Yadav has had a mixed run for Mumbai in IPL 2024 since his comeback from injury.

He scored scintillating half-centuries against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. In his other two knocks, though, he registered two ducks and scores of 10 and 26.

Young MI batter Tilak Varma has impressed yet again with the willow. In nine innings, he has 336 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 158.49. Varma has been consistent with the bat even as his franchise has struggled. In his last five innings, he has scored 16*, 31, 34*, 65 and 63.

The dangerous LSG duo of Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran are certainties in the combined XI owing to their form in IPL 2024. Stoinis makes the cut for his sensational 124* off 63 against CSK in Chepauk. He was dismissed for a duck against Rajasthan and will be keen to get back among the runs. Stoinis can also contribute with his medium pace and is a useful fielder.

Pooran has 291 runs in nine innings, averaging 58.20 at a strike rate of 165.34. On most occasions, he has come in at the death and has provided LSG's innings with the much-needed final flourish.

Krunal Pandya and Mohammad Nabi would be the spin bowling all-rounders in the combined LSG-MI playing XI. Krunal has chipped in with handy cameos for Lucknow and has done a reasonable job with the ball, while the experienced Nabi has also done a decent job for MI in limited opportunities.

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians’ lead Jasprit Bumrah in the match against Delhi Capitals (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

LSG's Matt Henry and Mohsin Khan and MI's Jasprit Bumrah would be the pace bowlers in the combined XI. Henry has claimed one wicket in three matches but has been reasonably economical in the midst of some stunning assaults from opposition batters.

Mohsin would provide variety to the bowling attack with his left-arm pace. He has proved expensive in recent games but is known as a bowler with a good attitude. The Super Giants would back him to come back strongly.

Bumrah is the joint-leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024, with 14 scalps in nine matches at an average of 17.07 and an excellent economy rate of 6.64. The right-arm pacer has claimed only one wicket in his last two games and will be raring to return to his deadly best.

