Picking a combined PBKS-SRH playing 11 for IPL 2024 ft. Shikhar Dhawan, Pat Cummins

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 23 of IPL 2024 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Tuesday, April 9.

The two teams have had similar journeys in IPL 2024 so far. Both PBKS and SRH have played four matches each, winning two and losing two. The similarity doesn't end there; they have also won their respective last matches in the tournament.

In their previous game, Punjab stunned Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chasing a target of 200, they lost half their side for 111. However, the lower order led a tremendous fightback as PBKS reached the target with one ball to spare.

On the other hand, SRH got the better of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in Hyderabad. Bowling first, Hyderabad held CSK to 165-5 and then chased down the target without much trouble, in 18.1 overs.

If we look at the head-to-head record between PBKS and SRH, Hyderabad have a significant 14-7 lead. As the teams gear up for battle on Tuesday, we pick a combined XI of the two sides for IPL 2024.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, Travis Head

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan would open the batting with SRH's Travis Head in the combined XI for IPL 2024. Veteran Dhawan has been in decent form with the bat in the competition. He contributed 45 off 37 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and 70 off 50 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Dhawan was dismissed for 1 against Gujarat Titans, so he will be keen to make amends.

Head began the tournament with a blazing 62 off 24 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) as SRH broke the record for the highest total in the IPL. The aggressive southpaw got a start in the match against CSK as well before being dismissed for 31. Head and Dhawan would form a great pair at the top of the order.

Middle order/ All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Sam Curran, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shashank Singh

Abhishek Sharma has been in brilliant form. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Abhishek Sharma has been exceptional for SunRisers Hyderabad with the bat in IPL 2024. He slammed 63 off only 23 balls, putting the Mumbai Indians' attack to the sword in Hyderabad.

The left-hander then clubbed 37 off 12 balls against CSK, leading his side to their second win of the tournament. Abhishek got starts in the other two matches as well, scoring 32 against KKR and 29 against GT.

Heinrich Klaasen walks into the combined PBKS-SRH playing XI for IPL 2024. He has continued his sensational form in T20 cricket with the willow, slamming 63 off 29 against KKR and 80* off 34 versus MI. Klaasen has had a quiet couple of games, so he will be itching to make an impact against PBKS.

Sam Curran and Shahbaz Ahmed would be the all-rounders in the combined XI. Curran scored 63 off 47 against Delhi Capitals (DC) and picked up 3-28 with his left-arm pace bowling against Lucknow Super Giants. His versatility can come in handy in various situations.

Shahbaz is someone who can make crucial contributions with both bat and ball, which often goes unnoticed. He has chipped in with a few cameos for SRH in IPL 2024 and has also claimed three wickets in four matches with his left-arm spin.

Shashank Singh finds a place in the combined XI on the back of his heroic 61* off only 29 balls against GT. The 32-year-old won the game for PBKS literally out of nowhere. Earlier, he had also contributed 21* off 8 balls against RCB.

Bowlers: Harpreet Brar, Pat Cummins (c), Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Harpreet Brar has done a decent job with the ball. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Harpreet Brar would be the main spinner in the combined Punjab-Hyderabad XI. The left-arm spinner can also open the bowling if needed. He has done a decent job in IPL 2024 so far for PBKS, picking up four wickets in four matches.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins would lead the combined XI. He has done a good job as captain of the Hyderabad franchise although the results have been mixed. With the ball in hand, he has been consistent, claiming five wickets in four games.

For PBKS left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, IPL 2024 has been a mixed bag so far. He has picked up two-fers in two matches and has gone wicketless in the two other games. Punjab would expect better consistency from him.

After a disappointing start, seasoned Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been economical in the last two games. He registered figures of 0-27 from four overs against GT and 1/28 in the triumph over Chennai Super Kings.