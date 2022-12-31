Picking the combined RCB and CSK 11 ahead of IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are two of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. RCB and CSK were two of the eight original teams in IPL 2008.

The Bangalore-based franchise have been a part of all 15 IPL seasons played so far, while the Super Kings missed the 2016 and 2017 editions of the league.

Still, Chennai Super Kings have been more successful than the Royal Challengers Bangalore in terms of winning IPL trophies. CSK have lifted the coveted trophy four times, while RCB are yet to win its first title. Although they are yet to become IPL champions, the Bangalore-based franchise has built an enormous and loyal fanbase in the last 15 years.

Some of the biggest names in world cricket have represented Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. In this listicle now, we will form the best XI from RCB and CSK's IPL 2023 squads.

Openers - Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Current Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis will open the innings with Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad for the team. Gaikwad and du Plessis formed CSK's opening pair in IPL 2021, where the Chennai-based franchise won the championship.

The two right-handed batters enjoyed batting together as they ended as the top two run-getters for CSK in IPL 2021. Unfortunately, for Chennai fans, they might never witness the duo of du Plessis and Gaikwad in the yellow jersey again.

Middle Order - Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja

Royal Challengers Bangalore stars Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell will bat at number three and four for this team. Kohli is IPL's highest run-scorer, and Maxwell has played a massive role in RCB's success over the last two seasons.

MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, and Ravindra Jadeja will be the finishers for the team. Both Dhoni and Karthik had great outings with the bat in IPL 2022. Left-arm spinner Jadeja will be the team's main all-rounder.

Bowlers - Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj

RCB's overseas stars Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga completes the team's foreign lineup. Each IPL playing XI consists of four foreigners. Keeping that rule and team combination in mind, Hazlewood edged Ben Stokes for a spot in this team.

Hazlewood will have the company of his former CSK teammate Deepak Chahar and current Bangalore teammate Mohammed Siraj in the pace attack. Chahar and Hazlewood were members of the CSK squad that lifted the IPL championship in 2021, while the Australian pacer moved to Bangalore and formed an impressive combo with Siraj.

Hasaranga was one of the leading wicket-takers in IPL 2022. He will lead the spin attack along with all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Ravindra Jadeja.

Combined RCB and CSK playing XI for IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, and Mohammed Siraj.

