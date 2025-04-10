Picking a combined RCB-DC playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 ft. Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav

Two of the hottest teams in IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off in a highly anticipated encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today (April 10).

Both teams have stamped their authority on the tournament with three impressive wins each. DC are the only undefeated side in IPL 2025, while RCB has won three out of their four outings.

Despite still searching for their elusive IPL titles after 17 years of disappointment, the two teams have produced several thrilling moments in their previous meetings. However, RCB hold a decisive 19-11 edge over DC in 30 matchups in the IPL, including winning their lone battle last year.

Coming to the players, RCB and DC possess several world-beaters, and their star-studded lineups have been on full display this season. Picking a combined playing XI between the teams is no easy feat, considering the number of in-form players.

On that note, let us look at the players who found a place in the combined RCB-DC playing XI of IPL 2025.

Openers: Virat Kohli & Faf du Plessis

No all-star playing XI goes by without Virat Kohli's presence, and the IPL 2025 is no different. The 36-year-old has played a key role in RCB's fast start, scoring 164 runs at an average of 54.66 and a strike rate of 143.85 in four games.

His two half-centuries against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) helped RCB conquer the Eden Gardens and the Wankhede Stadium.

Kohli's opening partner will be the man he opened with over the last couple of seasons in RCB, Faf du Plessis. Despite missing DC's most recent outing against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Faf looked in incredible touch in the side's first two games.

The 40-year-old scored a quickfire 27-ball 50 in DC's thumping win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), following a valuable 29 in their thrilling last-over win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Middle order: KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk) & Ashutosh Sharma

One of the most versatile batters going around, KL Rahul, comes in next, having opened the batting and played at No.4 in his two games for DC this season. After missing DC's season opener, Rahul started his campaign with a bang in the SRH clash, scoring a 5-ball 15.

However, his brilliant 77 off 51 in their next outing against the Chennai Super Kings (DC) earned him a place in this team. Forced to open the innings with Faf's unavailability, Rahul displayed incredible skill on a tacky Chennai wicket to help DC pull off a third consecutive win by 25 runs.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar slots in at No.4 on the back of two match-winning knocks against CSK and MI. With the inimitable ability to take down the spinners, the right-hander has scored 161 runs this season at an outstanding strike rate of 175. Patidar has also led RCB admirably thus far, making him the captain of this combined playing XI.

The exciting wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma comes in at No.5, thanks to his game-changing cameos for RCB in the lower middle order. Playing in his maiden season with the franchise, the 31-year-old has made a massive difference with 85 runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 184.78.

The talented Ashutosh Sharma, who set the IPL ablaze with his powerful finish in DC's opener against LSG, rounds off the middle order. With his side in dire straits at 65/5 chasing 210, the 26-year-old smashed an unbeaten 66 off 31 deliveries to help them pull off a one-wicket win in the final over.

All-rounder: Krunal Pandya

The all-rounder spot for the RCB-DC XI came down to the battle of the two left-arm spinners, Krunal Pandya and Axar Patel. With DC performing incredibly well with bat and ball, Axar has had little to do in most games.

Meanwhile, Krunal has spearheaded RCB's spin-bowling department admirably, with seven wickets and an average of 19.14 in four matches. The 34-year-old turned things around for RCB in their season opener against KKR with outstanding figures of 3/29 in four overs.

Krunal also played a massive role in RCB's latest win over MI, with figures of 4/45 in four overs, including a three-wicket final over. Thus, it is a no-brainer that Krunal Pandya gets the nod over Axar Patel as the designated all-rounder of the combined XI.

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Yash Dayal & Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood has been RCB's unsung hero in IPL 2025 [Image Credit: Getty Image]

Kuldeep Yadav has been arguably the best spinner of the tournament, picking up six wickets in three games at an average of 12 and an economy of six. While other ace spinners have been expensive, Kuldeep has kept the lid on opposition batters like no other.

The Aussie pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood form a potent new-ball pair, having delivered match-winning performances for their respective sides. While Starc is DC's leading wicket-taker with nine scalps, including a five-wicket haul against SRH, Hazlewood leads RCB with eight wickets.

The underrated Yash Dayal rounds off the combined playing XI thanks to his consistent showing thus far in the IPL. The left-arm pacer has bowled across phases, picking up five wickets at a serviceable economy of 8.38 in four outings.

Impact Sub: Vipraj Nigam

DC's Vipraj Nigam has epitomized versatility this IPL with his ability to bowl at different stages and add valuable runs with the willow. Playing in his maiden IPL season, the 20-year-old has impressed fans and experts with his temperament and all-around skills.

Vipraj's leggies have fetched him three wickets, and his 39 in DC's opening game went a long way in the side pulling off a miraculous victory.

Combined RCB-DC Playing XI for IPL 2025

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar (c). Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Sub: Vipraj Nigam

