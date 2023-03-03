[Picture] “Our Dil Chahta Hai moment in Goa” – Sachin Tendulkar poses with Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh

Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartwarming post with former India teammates Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble on Friday, March 3.

Taking to Instagram, the cricket legend wrote:

“Our Dil Chahta Hai moment in Goa! Who do you think is Akash, Sameer and Sid?”

For the uninitiated, actors Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna played the roles of Akash, Sameer, and Sid, respectively, in the 2001 Bollywood blockbuster ‘Dil Chahta Hai.’

Tendulkar, Kumble and Yuvraj have contributed immensely to Indian cricket. 2011 World Cup champion Tendulkar has represented India in 664 games, scoring 34357 runs, including 100 centuries. Twice World Cup winner Yuvraj has amassed 11778 runs in 404 games. The duo have also scalped 201 and 148 wickets, respectively.

Meanwhile, former India Test captain Kumble has taken 956 wickets in 403 games. With 619 scalps, he is also the leading wicket-taker in Tests for India.

“We are all students for life” – Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali meet Bill Gates

Sachin Tendulkar, who also works as a philanthropist, and his wife Anjali recently met American business tycoon Bill Gates.

Sharing a picture with Gates on Instagram, Tendulkar wrote:

“We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy - including children’s education and healthcare, which the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation works on. Sharing ideas is a powerful way to solve the world’s challenges. Thanks for your insights @thisisbillgates! @bmgfindia”

On the work front, Tendulkar will join Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL 2023. He has been the team’s mentor since his retirement in 2013. His all-rounder son Arjun Tendulkar has also been a part of the franchise since 2021 but is yet to make his IPL debut.

MI will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday, April 2. The five-time champions will look for a turnaround after finishing 10th in the IPL 2022 points table.

