IPL 2021: Players with the highest Strike Rate for each team in IPL 2020

The fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to get underway on 9th April 2021, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. The COVID-19 threat looms large in the league with some players and ground staff testing positive ahead of the tournament, but the tournament is likely to go as scheduled as per BCCI officials.

As we near the start of the 2021 season, we look at the players with the highest batting strike rate from each team in IPL 2020. And for the sake of a consistent comparison, we are only considering those players who had faced a minimum of 100 deliveries last season:

Chennai Super Kings - Ravindra Jadeja (SR: 171.85)

One of the biggest positives from an otherwise dismal season for the Chennai Super Kings was their star all-rounder Jadeja's batting. The southpaw finally seemed to be consistently doing the job he was asked for, i.e. finishing games with the bat. His improved hitting ability against express pace was one of the highlights of his batting last season, something which the men in yellow will bank on in the upcoming edition of the league.

Jadeja scored 232 runs at an average of 46.40 and at a scintillating strike rate of 171.85. With M.S. Dhoni nearing retirement from the league, Jadeja seems to have taken up the mantle as the finisher for the side.

Mumbai Indians - Kieron Pollard (SR: 191.43)

Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard has been Mumbai Indians' bank when it comes to giving the side strong finishes with the bat. Not only that, Pollard has also played some innings where he came in when the team was in a position of bother with wickets tumbling around. The West Indies limited-overs-skipper has always been one of the fiercest strikers of the ball, but what has made him more dangerous in recent times is his calculated approach of whom to attack and whom to negate, which has helped him become a lot more consistent.

Pollard amassed 268 runs at an average of 53.60 in IPL 2020, helping his side win their fifth title. His strike rate of 191.40 remained the highest among all teams for the season.

1 / 4 NEXT