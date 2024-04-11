"Please someone donate them some bowlers"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB's thrashing loss in IPL 2024 clash vs MI

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 25th match of IPL 2024 on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium. MI have moved up to the seventh position, while RCB find themselves at the ninth spot in the points table.

After being asked to bat first, RCB managed to score 196/8 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Dinesh Karthik (53), Faf du Plessis (61), and Rajat Patidar (50). Jasprit Bumrah stole the show for the Mumbai Indians in the bowling department with a sensational 5-wicket haul.

In reply, Ishan Kishan (69) smashed a blazing half-century to set up a great platform for MI in the chase. He put on a 101-run opening partnership with Rohit Sharma (38) before perishing in the 9th over.

Things went from bad to worse for RCB after the wicket as Suryakumar Yadav walked to the middle and went on a carnage, hitting a blistering 18-ball half-century to put MI on the brink of victory. After his departure, Hardik Pandya (21*) and Tilak Varma (16*) played cameos to finish the chase in 15.3 overs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided IPL 2024 match between MI and RCB on Thursday night. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It's a tough pill to swallow"- RCB captain Faf du Plessis after thumping defeat against MI in IPL 2024 encounter

At the post-match presentation, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis reflected on the loss and said:

"It's a tough pill to swallow. It's a combination of two things - The dew made it harder and the Mumbai batters batted brilliantly to put the pressure on our bowlers. We thought the dew would come in and we have to score around 215 but 196 wasn't good enough. The ball is really wet and it's a only sport where the conditions will make an impact."

Du Plessis continued:

"We lost crucial wickets at crucial stages and the fluency wasn't there. From a batting perspective, we have to score 220 because we don't have weapons in our bowling. We need to find our creative ways in the bowling because it seems that we were always on the back foot after the end of five overs."

LSG will square off against DC in the next match of IPL 2024 on Thursday (April 12) in Lucknow.