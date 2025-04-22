Prasidh Krishna vs Jasprit Bumrah - comparing their stats after 59 IPL matches 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up, with 39 matches already in the books. Leading the points table are the Gujarat Titans (GT), having secured 12 points from eight games. A major contributor to their success has been 29-year-old pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has taken the tournament by storm. He currently tops the Purple Cap standings with 16 wickets from eight matches.
On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians (MI) — five-time IPL champions — have found new life since Jasprit Bumrah's return from injury. The star pacer's comeback has coincided with a resurgence in form as MI have won their last three matches and look like serious contenders, with the league now into its second half.
With both bowlers playing pivotal roles for their teams, this article dives into a head-to-head comparison of their stats after 59 IPL games.
Comparing the stats of Prasidh Krishna and Jasprit Bumrah after 59 IPL matches
#1 Most wickets
Prasidh Krishna made his IPL debut in 2018 and has since played 59 matches, claiming 65 wickets.
In comparison, Jasprit Bumrah started his IPL journey in 2013 and has grown into one of the tournament’s most dependable bowlers. With 137 matches to his name, he has picked up 169 wickets at an impressive average of 22.68 and a strike rate of 18.63. Notably, in his first 59 IPL games, Bumrah had taken 59 wickets.
#2 Average and Strike Rate
After 59 IPL matches, Prasidh Krishna boasts a bowling average of 29.67 and a strike rate of 20.48.
In comparison, Jasprit Bumrah, in his first 59 IPL games, recorded a slightly better bowling average of 29.32 and a strike rate of 22.27.
#3 Economy rate and best figures
Prasidh Krishna has maintained an economy rate of 8.69 after 59 IPL matches, with his best bowling figures of 4/30 coming during the 2018 season while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
In contrast, Jasprit Bumrah, in his first 59 IPL appearances, had a more economical rate of 7.90. His best figures in that span were 3/7, achieved against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the 2017 season.
#4 Performance in a winning cause
Prasidh Krishna has played 59 matches in his IPL career, with his team winning 30 of those. In these victories, the pacer has been highly effective, claiming 51 wickets at an impressive average of 18.08, a strike rate of 13.76, and an economy rate of 7.88.
In comparison, Jasprit Bumrah’s team secured 31 wins in his first 59 IPL appearances. During those matches, Bumrah picked up 39 wickets, with a bowling average of 21.72, a strike rate of 18.15, and an economy rate of 7.18.
