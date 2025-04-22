Prasidh Krishna vs Jasprit Bumrah - comparing their stats after 59 IPL matches 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up, with 39 matches already in the books. Leading the points table are the Gujarat Titans (GT), having secured 12 points from eight games. A major contributor to their success has been 29-year-old pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has taken the tournament by storm. He currently tops the Purple Cap standings with 16 wickets from eight matches.

Ad

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians (MI) — five-time IPL champions — have found new life since Jasprit Bumrah's return from injury. The star pacer's comeback has coincided with a resurgence in form as MI have won their last three matches and look like serious contenders, with the league now into its second half.

With both bowlers playing pivotal roles for their teams, this article dives into a head-to-head comparison of their stats after 59 IPL games.

Ad

Trending

Comparing the stats of Prasidh Krishna and Jasprit Bumrah after 59 IPL matches

#1 Most wickets

Prasidh Krishna made his IPL debut in 2018 and has since played 59 matches, claiming 65 wickets.

Player Matches Innings Wickets Prasidh Krishna 59 59 65 Jasprit Bumrah 59 59 59

Ad

In comparison, Jasprit Bumrah started his IPL journey in 2013 and has grown into one of the tournament’s most dependable bowlers. With 137 matches to his name, he has picked up 169 wickets at an impressive average of 22.68 and a strike rate of 18.63. Notably, in his first 59 IPL games, Bumrah had taken 59 wickets.

#2 Average and Strike Rate

After 59 IPL matches, Prasidh Krishna boasts a bowling average of 29.67 and a strike rate of 20.48.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Prasidh Krishna 59 29.67 20.48 Jasprit Bumrah 59 29.32 22.27

Ad

In comparison, Jasprit Bumrah, in his first 59 IPL games, recorded a slightly better bowling average of 29.32 and a strike rate of 22.27.

#3 Economy rate and best figures

Prasidh Krishna has maintained an economy rate of 8.69 after 59 IPL matches, with his best bowling figures of 4/30 coming during the 2018 season while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Player Matches Economy rate Best figures Prasidh Krishna 59 8.69 4/30 Jasprit Bumrah 59 7.90 3/7

Ad

In contrast, Jasprit Bumrah, in his first 59 IPL appearances, had a more economical rate of 7.90. His best figures in that span were 3/7, achieved against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the 2017 season.

#4 Performance in a winning cause

Prasidh Krishna has played 59 matches in his IPL career, with his team winning 30 of those. In these victories, the pacer has been highly effective, claiming 51 wickets at an impressive average of 18.08, a strike rate of 13.76, and an economy rate of 7.88.

Ad

Player Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy rate Prasidh Krishna 30 51 18.08 13.76 7.88 Jasprit Bumrah 31 39 21.72 18.15 7.18

In comparison, Jasprit Bumrah’s team secured 31 wins in his first 59 IPL appearances. During those matches, Bumrah picked up 39 wickets, with a bowling average of 21.72, a strike rate of 18.15, and an economy rate of 7.18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More