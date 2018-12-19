×
Prayas Ray Barman: The 16-year-old crorepati after 2019 IPL Auction

Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
News
362   //    19 Dec 2018, 08:11 IST

Prayas Ray Barman
Prayas Ray Barman

IPL is the biggest T20 League in the world, and one of the most popular events in the game of cricket. All the cricketers from across the globe look forward to participating in this mega event. IPL is the platform, where the young and upcoming players of India get the chance to play with the best in the world and showcase their talent. It has been the breeding ground for the future Indian stars, since the last decade or so.

It is in the IPL Auction, where the fate of the big stars as well as the young local players gets decided. IPL has not only provided a platform to the young Indian cricketers, but it has also made some of them, Crorepati's overnight.

In the 2019 auction for 2019 season of IPL, one such young Indian talent, who became a crorepati, was 16-year-old Prayas Ray Barman. He was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, for a whopping 1.5 Crore rupees.

Who is Prayas Ray Burman:

Prayas Ray Barman is a 16-year-old promising leg-spinner from Bengal. He is a raw talent indeed. He has played only nine List A matches for Bengal, after making his debut in the Vijay Hazare trophy match versus Jammu and Kashmir in September 2018. Prayas has not yet played a single Ranji Trophy match.

Prayas burst into the scene when he played an important role in taking the Bengal Under-23 team to the finals of the National ODI Tournament in Kanpur in February 2018. Because of his good performance in the Under-23 event, he got selected in the Bengal Team, for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he made his debut against Jammu and Kashmir. In his very first match, he bowled superbly and took four wickets by giving away just 20 runs.

In the nine games Prayas has played thus far, he has taken 11 wickets at an impressive average of 23.00. At such a young age, he has already shown that he is a match-winner with the ball. If he is able to improve his skills, then he has all the potential to be a future star of Indian cricket.

What does This Opportunity mean for Prayas

The opportunity to play in a mega event like IPL at such a young age will definitely help Prayas to mature as a bowler. He will also have the opportunity to play under the captaincy of the great Virat Kohli, which will surely be a dream come true for him.

If he is able to utilise his opportunities and learn from his senior teammates, then he can surely become an asset for Indian cricket in the coming years.

