IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who will score the most runs in the GT vs DC game 

Gujarat Titans may have won the battle of newcomers against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. However, their second match against the mighty Delhi Capitals on Saturday will be a different matter altogether.

Both sides will step onto the field on the back of confidence-boosting wins and will look to repeat their heroics at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

In their first-ever IPL encounter, GT overpowered the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and won the game by five wickets. Mohammed Shami steamed in with sheer accuracy and pace and played an influential role in his side's victory.

DC's lower-order put their hands up and snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Kuldeep Yadav bowled an exceptional spell before Lalit Yadav (48* off 38) found an able partner in Axar Patel (38* off 17) to see his side get over the line with 10 balls to spare.

The batting performances have been a bit alike for GT and DC. Both sides lost their top-order rather cheaply, but still won their games while chasing moderate totals. Both teams have an Indian batting core with a mix of a couple of overseas power-hitters.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three batters who might top the scoring charts when GT take on DC in their second game of the season today.

Prithvi Shaw got off to a great start against MI. He smashed a couple of maximums along with four boundaries in his knock of 38 from 24 balls. The 22-year old looked in fine touch and was even the second-highest runscorer for DC in that particular game.

The Maharashtra-born batter knows a thing or two about these pitches and will be eyeing to make full use of them. Shaw, who isn't overawed by sheer pace, will not back down against Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, and Lockie Ferguson.

#2. Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans)

GT skipper Hardik Pandya made his much-anticipated comeback against LSG. Not only did he look fitter than ever, the all-rounder even bowled his full quota of overs and appeared to be in impressive touch.

He batted at No.4 for the Titans and has suggested he will bat there - at the heart of the batting line-up in the upcoming games as well. The 28-year old hit a decent-looking 33 from 28 deliveries in the previous game.

Hardik has a strike rate of 135 against left-arm spinners and will fancy his chances against Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

Another skipper who will bat at No.4 - Rishabh Pant has been in fantastic form since the start of 2022. He, however, fell cheaply in the previous game against MI. The left-hander has all the capabilities to change the course of the game single-handedly.

He scored 419 runs last IPL season and will look to better the tally this time around. The Capitals skipper is one of the top three run scorers against Rashid Khan in IPL (77 runs in 68 balls with only two dismissals). Moreover, his last two scores at the MCA stadium were 31(22) and 79(45).

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

