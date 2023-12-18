Predicting the 5 most expensive batters at the IPL 2024 auction ft. Travis Head and Sameer Rizvi

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is just around the corner, with the decisive event set to transpire in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19.

All 10 franchises will have already prepared their shortlists for the IPL 2024 auction. While most teams have a good number of slots already decided in their XIs (as well as in their impact player list), there are always a few gaps that need to be plugged.

In the batting department, resources are generally scarce in a mini-auction. Certain players who have listed themselves as batters and wicket-keepers could be in high demand at the IPL 2024 auction, with quality options being few and far between.

Here, we attempt to predict the five most expensive batters at the IPL 2024 auction.

Honorable Mention: Rovman Powell

#5 G Ajitesh

G Ajitesh starred in the last edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League

A player who lit up the last edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League with his explosive strokeplay, G Ajitesh is expected to be in high demand in the IPL 2024 auction.

Ajitesh is a wicket-keeper who can bat anywhere in the order, with solid technique to go with his impressive hitting ability. He can attack from the outset against both pace and spin, a trait that earned him an early call-up to Tamil Nadu's white-ball setup.

Ajitesh has already attended trials of many teams, and it would be a surprise if the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) don't go after him to add some local flavor to the side.

#4 Sameer Rizvi

Sameer Rizvi is one player who is bound to be high on the agenda of many teams at the IPL 2024 auction. Indian middle-order batters are scarce in the auction pool, and a proven domestic talent like the 20-year-old will command attention.

Rizvi has starred in multiple competitions in the recent past, including the Uttar Pradesh T20 league and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the latter competition, he amassed 277 runs at a strike rate of 140.

Rizvi can also roll his arm over, and a quality prospect like him won't come cheap in a mini-auction.

#3 Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis blasted a century against India recently

Scoring runs against India is one of the easiest ways for an overseas batter to enter the IPL, and that's just what Josh Inglis did last month. The Aussie keeper-batter smashed a century in the T20I series that followed the 2023 World Cup, where he upstaged Alex Carey to become a mainstay in the tournament-winning side.

Inglis is an excellent player of both pace and spin. He has the gears to bat anywhere in the lineup and is strong on both sides of the wicket, qualities that are rare among overseas batters. Needless to say, the 28-year-old can also keep wickets.

Inglis is likely to be in high demand at the IPL 2024 auction, with his unique skillset standing out among the overseas players.

#2 Harry Brook

Harry Brook's stint with SRH didn't go as expected

Harry Brook's stint with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) didn't go to plan in IPL 2023. Although he smashed a century against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Englishman struggled to make an impact in the remaining matches and even lost his place in the side at one point.

However, Brook is set to instigate a bidding war this time around, too. He is one of the brightest batting prospects in world cricket right now, with his range around the wicket and clean striking ability being particular standouts.

There are always questions regarding English players' availability, and his spin game is also a work in progress. But Brook is definitely going to be on many teams' radars, with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) being a franchise that have gone all-out for him in the past.

#1 Travis Head

Travis Head is in an excellent run of form right now

Not much needs to be said about why Travis Head will be in the thick of things at the IPL 2024 auction.

The Aussie dasher has been in sensational form over the last few years, with his exploits culminating in a match-winning century against India in the 2023 World Cup final. He has attacked pace with scary ease in the powerplay and isn't hopeless against spin either.

Head can also contribute a few overs of off-spin, making him a valuable all-round prospect. The aggressive batter's price is expected to skyrocket on Tuesday.

