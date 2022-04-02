IPL 2022: Predicting the bowlers who will take most wickets in the GT vs DC encounter 

After clinching their respective opening fixtures, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to contest each other at the MCA Stadium in Pune today (April 2).

Both sides found their way to chasing down the totals in their previous encounters after their bowling units did a fine job in the first innings.

Gujarat will step onto the field after a four-day break and will be fresh from their newcomers' battle against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Likewise, DC will also be oozing to continue their good form today.

On paper, GT have one of the best bowling lineups in the competition. However, DC have some mighty power-hitters to negate their opposition's threat. As both sides were successful in restricting the total down in their previous encounters, it will be an interesting contest between two quality bowling attacks.

On that note, here's a look at three bowlers who could take the most wickets in this exciting IPL 2022 clash.

#3 Shardul Thakur (Delhi Capitals)

Shardul Thakur was expensive in his first game of the season. The ₹10.75-crore seamer leaked as many as 47 runs in his four overs and was wicketless as well.

However, the brave-hearted right-armer would be comforted to play at his favorite hunting ground, the MCA Stadium. Thakur is the leading wicket-taker in T20s in Pune, with a tally of 19 scalps in 14 matches at a strike rate of 15.

#2. Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)

Afghanistan's ace spinner Rashid Khan will look to make full use of the rough surface in Pune. Though he might have got only a single wicket in his previous game, he was economical as always.

With Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell in the opposition lineup, who won't stay back against him, Rashid will fancy his chances against the duo.

Moreover, the leg-spinner has not gone wicketless in his last eight outings against the Capitals. He has picked up 13 wickets at an average of 12.23 and an economy rate of 4.97.

#1. Mohammed Shami (Gujarat Titans)

Arguably India's best seamer, Mohammed Shami was in prime form against LSG. He bamboozled the front three LSG batters, including skipper KL Rahul on the very first delivery of the match.

The 31-year-old is expected to continue his excellent form on Saturday as well. It was against Delhi Capitals where the right-armer recorded his best IPL figures (3/15) in IPL 2021.

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar