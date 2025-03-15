Predicting CSK's top 3 run-getters for IPL 2025 ft. Rachin Ravindra

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time champions of the Indian Premier League, will play their first game of the 2025 edition on Sunday, March 23, when they host their bitter foes Mumbai Indians for an 'El Clasico.' Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK look a major force to reckon with this season, and could end up winning the title.

The Chennai-based franchise fortified themselves in the mega auction held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2024, bringing in players such as Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, among others. These players will be expected to play vital roles for them throughout the campaign.

CSK will rely heavily upon their batters to get them off to good starts in the league, and several of them will be allowed to express themselves to their best potential without holding back at all. On that note, in this listicle, we predict CSK's top three run-getters for IPL 2025:

#3 Devon Conway

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway is expected to open the innings for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and will be among their top three run-getters. The southpaw is known for his exquisite and flamboyant skills with the bat at the top of the order, and can use the pace of the bowlers to good advantage.

Conway is known to use his feet well, which gives him a lot of time to adjust to the condition of the pitch he is batting on. His versatility makes him tough to bowl at, as he can shuffle across the stumps to disturb the line and length of those at the other end. He is also a more than handy gloveman, although CSK have MS Dhoni.

The 33-year-old missed out on playing in the 2024 season due to an injury, but will hope to come back with a bang this time around. In 2023, he was among the better CSK batters with a tally of 672 runs at an average of almost 52 in 16 matches. In 2022, he piled up 262 runs at an average of 42 in seven matches.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the players highly expected to be among the top three run-getters for CSK this season. Although he has lost his place in the India T20I squad of late, a stellar showing this season can make him one of the contenders for the opener's slot once again.

Gaikwad played a vital role in CSK winning their fourth title in 2021 with 635 runs, and he crossed the 500-run mark again in 2023 and 2024. In 2024, Gaikwad amassed 583 runs at an average of 53, including a century and four half-centuries. He usually likes to play straight; this will hold him in good stead in 2025 as well.

The Maharashtra captain has already played in six ODIs and 23 T20Is for India, but will be hoping to make a comeback into the shortest format of the game ahead of the Men in Blue's preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup. His career strike rate in the IPL is 136, and he will be keen on improving that a little this season.

#1 Rachin Ravindra

Another New Zealander is present on this list - and he tops it! Rachin Ravindra, who ended the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy as its highest run-getter, will be tipped to become the leading run-scorer for CSK in the IPL as well. Not just for CSK, Ravindra will be tipped to be among the top run-getters amongst all teams.

Ravindra has re-invented himself of late with his fine stroke-making to become one of the most lethal top-order batters in the world. If he gets the chance to walk in at number three for the Chennai-based franchise, he will use the opportunity to exploit the field placements during the powerplay and bat at his own pace.

The Kiwi is also a handy all-rounder, and will be more than willing to roll his arm over with his left-arm orthodox spin. The 263 runs he piled up in the Champions Trophy are going to give him a lot of confidence against all bowlers in the IPL. In 2024, he scored 222 runs at a strike rate of 160 in 10 matches for CSK.

