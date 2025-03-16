Predicting CSK's top 3 wicket-takers for IPL 2025 ft. Ravindra Jadeja 

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) wil commence from March 22. The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against the perennial underachiever of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the curtain raiser.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the most successful franchise of the competition along with the Mumbai Indians (MI), with five titles to their name, will start their campaign on March 23 (Sunday) against their arch rivals. The MI-CSK contest is often referred to as the El Clasico of IPL.

The Yellow Army did a commendable job in the mega auction, which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in November last year. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK like every other year will be a contender to lift the title. Besides a strong batting line-up, CSK have formed a well-oiled bowling unit.

Ravichandran Ashwin, a familiar name in CSK colors, represented the franchise from 2009-2015. He has been brought back for the upcoming season and will play an integral role in taking CSK forward. They have a good-quality pace attack complemented by a top-quality spin attack that can dismantle any batting line-up.

On that note, let us now predict CSK’s top three wicket-takers for IPL 2025:

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin returned to CSK after playing for them from 2009-15. Source: Getty

One of the finest off-spinners of the modern generation, Ravichandran Ashwin will have a reunion with the Chennai Super Kings after the yellow army bought him for Rs 9.75 crores in the mega auction. Given his familiarity with CSK and his camaraderie with MS Dhoni, Ashwin should easily gel into the yellow army.

He recently retired from international cricket midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Ashwin can solely focus on his IPL career, and if he manages to perform well, he can also prolong his T20 career. The offie played a supporting role for the Rajasthan Royals in the last three years.

However he is expected to be one of the biggest wicket taking options for CSK in the upcoming season. The surface at the Chepauk has traditionally produced spin friendly wickets. Ashwin has been playing in Chennai since his childhood and his return to the CSK squad could be highly beneficial for the five time champions.

#2. Ravindra Jadeja

One of the most reliable all-rounders going around in world cricket, Ravindra Jadeja is another wicket taking option for the Super Kings in the upcoming season. He has been with the yellow army since 2012 and has become one of the most pivotal members of the franchise.

The left arm spinner has a knack of bowling in the right channels all through his quota of overs and makes life difficult for opposition batters, especially on surfaces aiding the spinners.

The pace at which he bowls and makes the odd delivery turn casts doubt on the batters on how to approach him. He will be more than a handful on pitches in Chepauk and is expected to be one of the most successful bowlers for CSK in the upcoming IPL season.

kk#1 Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed celebrates picking a wicket for DC. Source: Getty

The left-arm speedster was bought by CSK for Rs 4.80 crores in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Khaleel is expected to be a regular feature of the CSK bowling attack. His new ball bowling has kept growing over the last few years, making him one of the most wicket-taking options in the powerplay.

He was a bit expensive in the previous season for the Delhi Capitals but bagged 17 wickets. Khaleel has developed his skills in the last few years and has the ability to emerge as the leading wicket taker for CSK in the 18th season.

Khaleel swings the ball both ways and generates extra bounce due to his height. He could be asked to replicate the role, which Deepak Chahar played for them for the last six years.

