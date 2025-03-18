Predicting DC's top 3 wicket-takers in IPL 2025 ft. Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals (DC) seem rejuvenated for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) under the stewardship of newly appointed captain Axar Patel. They will want to break their IPL trophy duck this year.

DC boast of a well-balanced bowling outfit, making them one of the teams to look out for this season. As has been the case with most title-winning teams, DC have a lot of top Indian bowlers in their ranks, led by the skipper himself. His India teammate Kuldeep Yadav is another one of their main bowlers.

Indian seamers Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma will also need to play a vital role for the franchise this season. Australia legend Mitchell Starc is expected to lead the bowling department with the new ball. Starc picked up 17 wickets in IPL 2024 for Kolkata Knight Riders, and was snapped up by DC in the mega auction.

In this listicle, we predict DC's top three wicket-takers in IPL 2025.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav is one of the biggest threats that DC have in their armoury this season. The wrist-spinner was one of Team India captain Rohit Sharma's trump cards in the ICC Champions Trophy, ending the tournament with seven scalps to his name.

The 31-year-old made his debut in the IPL in 2016 and has since played 84 matches in the tournament. In 2024, he was one of the best bowlers for the Delhi-based franchise, picking up 16 wickets at an average of 23.38. While he picked up 17 wickets in 2018 for KKR, his best came in 2022, when he affected 21 dismissals for DC.

Yadav's easy-going, almost languid action makes him one of the best slow bowlers to watch, and batters find it increasingly difficult to read his lengths. While his release points may seem obvious to the batter who concentrates on his wrist, they often get confused after the ball pitches, as it usually does on a length not promised by its release.

#2 Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc of Australia catches out Jasprit Bumrah of India during day one of the Fifth Men's Test Match in the series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 03, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images).

Mitchell Starc, who played a vital role in KKR winning the IPL title last season with 17 wickets in 13 matches, was bagged by DC in the mega auction held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2024. The left-arm pacer is among the best bowlers in the world and will add a lot of value to the squad.

Starc is also expected to be among the top wicket-takers for DC this season. The Aussie has played in just three editions of the IPL so far - 2014, 2015 and 2024 - but has amassed 51 wickets. In 2014 and 2015, the 35-year-old picked up 14 and 20 wickets, respectively, for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Starc can get the ball to move back into the right-handers, giving them no space at all to extend their arms. He is equally good with the old ball when he uses his manifold variations, getting the ball to dip and even using his cutters to good effect. All of this will come in handy on the placid surface at the Feroz Shah Kotla (now renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium).

#1 Axar Patel

Skipper Axar Patel is undoubtedly the leader of the DC bowling unit even though he will come into bowl after the powerplay. Nonetheless, Patel has been known to bowl with the fielding restrictions on as well, and if DC face situations where they are conceding runs at a high rate, he will have to come on a tad early.

Patel was handed the big responsibility of leading DC in this season of the IPL. He was phenomenal for Team India in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy - in which they emerged as winners - with both bat and ball.

He picked up five wickets in as many matches but majorly contributed to the team's cause with his middle-order batting. The 31-year-old is a versatile player with a lot of experience in the IPL. Having made his debut in the competition in 2014, he has picked up 123 wickets so far. He picked up 11 wickets each in 2023 and 2024.

