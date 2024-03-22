Predicting LSG's top 3 run-getters in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have done reasonably well in the two editions of the IPL they have featured in. They reached the playoffs in IPL 2022 as well as 2023 but failed to go all the way. They were knocked out by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2022 Eliminator and went down to Mumbai Indians in the 2023 Eliminator.

At the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai in December, LSG purchased six players, most of them being bowlers and all-rounders. They went for Shivam Mavi at ₹6.4 crore, purchased M Siddharth at ₹2.4 crore and England all-rounder David Willey at ₹2 crore. Among batters, Lucknow Super Giants picked up Australian big-hitter Ashton Turner for ₹1 crore.

With not too many changes to the batting department, LSG will depend on their proven performers to shine again with the willow in IPL 2024. On that note, we predict the Lucknow franchise's top three run-getters for the upcoming IPL season.

#3 Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis has played some blazing knocks for Lucknow. (Pic: iplt20.com

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been a key figure in LSG's line-up in both the seasons that the franchise have been part of in the Indian Premier League.

He was used as a designated finisher in IPL 2022 and contributed 156 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 147.17, with a best of 38*.

Realizing that they had underutilized Stoinis' potential with the bat in their debut season, Lucknow Super Giants gave a more prominent role to the Aussie big-hitter in IPL 2023.

The right-handed batter responded with 408 runs in 15 games at an average of 31.38 and a strike rate of 150. He slammed 89* off 47 against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, clubbing four fours and eight sixes in a brutal display of big hitting.

Looking at his recent batting form, the 34-year-old did reasonably well with the ball for Durban's Super Giants in SA20 2024. However, he could not make much of an impact with the bat.

Stoinis was also ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand due to a back issue, so he will look forward to having a good run for LSG in IPL 2024.

#2 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock will be confident of performing well in IPL 2024. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Experienced South African keeper-batter Quinton de Kock played only four games for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023, scoring 143 runs at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 140.20, with a best of 70.

Kyle Mayers, who opened the innings for LSG when De Kock was not available for the first few games in IPL 2023, did an impressive job and was retained even after the South African keeper-batter joined the team.

De Kock had a brilliant debut season for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, hammering 508 runs in 15 games at an average of 36.29 and a strike rate of 148.97, with one hundred and three fifties. He scored a scintillating 140* off 70 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

While Mayers remains part of the LSG squad, there's a good chance that the franchise would prefer De Kock over him for the opening slot. The 31-year-old was inconsistent in SA20 but had an incredible ODI World Cup campaign in India before that.

#1 Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has been in fabulous form with the bat lately. (Pic: iplt20.com)

After years of flattering to deceive in the IPL for various franchises, talented West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran finally delivered to potential for LSG in the 2023 edition.

The left-handed batter has been rewarded by being named the franchise's vice-captain for the 2024 season.

Playing the role of a finisher to great effect, the 28-year-old keeper-batter clobbered 358 runs in 15 games for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 at a strike rate of 172.95.

He played a few dazzling knocks for LSG last year, but one that stood out was his 19-ball 62 as Lucknow chased down 213 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The hard-hitting knock featured four fours and seven sixes.

Pooran was the Player of the Match in the ILT20 2024 final as MI Emirates got the better of Dubai Capitals by 45 runs in Dubai. The left-hander slammed 57* off only 27, striking two fours and six sixes. The LSG vice-captain will be high on confidence heading into IPL 2024.