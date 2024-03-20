Predicting MI's top 3 run-getters in IPL 2024

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to clinch a record sixth IPL title in 2024. While Mumbai are the joint-most successful franchise in competition history - Chennai Super Kings have also won the IPL five times - they have not won the T20 league since 2020.

In a massive move ahead of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians traded all-rounder Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans and named him captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, who had been at the helm since 2013. There have been mixed reactions to the move, so it remains to be seen how MI fare under Pandya's leadership.

At the IPL 2024 auction, Mumbai Indians purchased eight players, four of them being overseas cricketers. All their purchases at the mini-auction were either bowlers or all-rounders.

So, if we talk about the team's leading run-getters for the IPL 2024 edition, they are likely to be from the bunch who were already part of the squad before the auction. On that note, here's predicting the top three run-getters for MI in IPL 2024.

#3 Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma has played some impressive knocks for Mumbai Indians.

Tilak Varma made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in the 2022 season and made an instant impact, smashing 397 runs at an average of 36.09 and a strike rate of 131.02, with two half-centuries. He looked the part right away and was handed an India debut on the basis of his impressive performances in his debut IPL season.

Last year, the left-hander contributed 343 runs in 11 games at an average of 42.88 and a strike rate of 164.11. The 21-year-old smacked a brilliant 84* off 46 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The excellent knock featured nine fours and four sixes.

When he gets going, Varma has the ability to take the bowling attack to the cleaners. He will go into IPL 2024 high on confidence, having scored plenty of runs in domestic cricket recently.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians will be hoping that Suryakumar Yadav recovers quickly from injury.

Senior Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav is in doubt for the team's IPL 2024 opener against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24. However, once he's available, Suryakumar is expected to fire.

After middling seasons in 2021 and 2022, scoring just over 300 runs each, the right-hander had a terrific 2023 campaign. Suryakumar clobbered 605 runs in 16 games at an average of 43.21 and a brilliant strike rate of 181.14, with one hundred and five fifties.

The 360-degree batter registered his maiden IPL ton last season when he slammed 103* off 49 against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede in Mumbai. The dazzling knock included 11 fours and six sixes as MI registered a 27-run win.

Mumbai will be expecting similar knocks from Suryakumar in IPL 2024 as well once he's declared fit. The 33-year-old slammed 56 off 36 and 100 off 56 in the two T20Is in South Africa before being ruled out due to an ankle injury.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma will not be leading Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

Rohit won't be captaining MI in IPL 2024, which is something fans are finding difficult to digest. However, their pain will be alleviated to a great extent if the Hitman has a good season with the willow.

The 36-year-old has not been in great form in the IPL in recent years. Starting 2017, he has scored 400 runs in a season only once. The opener had a disappointing 2022 season, talling only 268 runs in 14 games. Last year, he scored 332 runs at an average of just over 20.

Rohit, though, has been a different batter over the last year. He had an incredible 2023 World Cup campaign, clobbering 597 runs in 11 games at an average of 54.27 and a strike rate of 125.95. He went after the bowling from the word go.

The veteran batter will look to adopt a similar approach in IPL 2024 as well. Given the success he has had in international cricket since deciding to play with an all-out attacking approach, Rohit is expected to have a memorable IPL 2024 season with the bat.