Predicting MI's top 3 run-getters in IPL 2025 ft. Suryakumar Yadav 

The anticipation surrounding the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is palpable, with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) slated to lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener on March 22 (Saturday).

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will start their campaign against their arch rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23 (Sunday). The two sides are the most successful franchises in the league, having won the title equal amount of times.

However, their performances have taken a dip since winning back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020. The leadership was handed over to Hardik Pandya ahead of the 2024 season and it turned out to be a tough season for the captain and the franchise. They finished at the bottom of the points table with just four wins from 14 matches.

MI managed to build a solid core in the mega auction which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in November 2024. They have a strong batting line-up with a perfect blend of youth and experience. On that note, let us now predict the top three run getters of the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL.

# 3. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma during the 2024 IPL. Source: Getty

Rohit Sharma came into the Champions Trophy on the back of a poor run of form in the Test format but turned it around in the white-ball format. He scored a match-winning century in the second ODI against England in the lead up to the Champions Trophy.

Rohit continued his aggressive approach at the top of the order even during the ICC event but didn't have enough runs to show for his efforts in the four matches. However he scored a match winning 76 when it mattered the most in the final against New Zealand.

He is in the twilight of his career and will be eager to make a significant contribution in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Despite all his stellar achievements as a batter in international cricket, he hasn't quite managed to replicate his form in the IPL. However, given his class, Rohit could be one of the top run getters for MI in the 18th season of the IPL.

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

One of the most promising young batters in the country, Tilak Varma was retained by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2025 IPL season. He has become one of the most integral members of the franchise and his consistency over the last couple of years has been phenomenal.

Tilak’s consistent run for MI earned him a spot in the Indian team and within a few matches, he has established himself as a permanent feature in the Indian T20 side. He scored back-to-back centuries against South Africa in November last year.

Tilak also scored a match-winning half century against England in the second T20I of the recently concluded five-match T20 series and it was his maturity as a batter which helped him take India over the finish line. If he realises his potential, Tilak could be one of the highest run getters in the tournament.

One of the greatest T20 batters, Suryakumar Yadav has the ability to change the complexion of any game within a blink of an eye. Known as India’s Mr 360, Surya has the ability to access every corner of the ground and make any bowling attack look clueless.

His form has dipped since he was elevated as the Indian T20I captain after Rohit Sharma’s retirement. However, he has all the attributes to turn his form around and become one of the tournament's leading run-getters.

Ever since his association with the Mumbai Indians, Surya has kept growing as a batter, and it won't be a surprise if he goes on to torment the opposition bowling attack yet again in the IPL. He has taken on some of the best bowlers in the world and would be hoping to score as many runs as possible in the 2025 IPL.

