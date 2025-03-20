Predicting PBKS' top 3 run-getters in IPL 2025 ft. Shreyas Iyer

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have yet to win an Indian Premier League (IPL) title but the 18th season could turn out to be a make-or-break year for them. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the new captain for PBKS and the winning captain from the previous season (for the Kolkata Knight Riders) would look to turn their fortunes around in 2025.

Punjab Kings built the team from scratch and retained only two players — Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh — ahead of the mega auction last November. They managed to infuse a good blend of youth and experience into the squad and would at least look to make their first playoffs since 2014.

The batting department looks much improved from the previous editions and Iyer could end up being a massive difference for the franchise. PBKS will start off their IPL campaign on March 25 (Tuesday) against the Gujarat Titans.

In this listicle, we have predicted three top run-getters for PBKS in the upcoming season:

Predicting PBKS' top 3 run-getters in IPL 2025

#3. Prabhsimran Singh

Wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh was one of the only two PBKS players who were retained ahead of the 2025 mega auction. The swashbuckling opening batter packs a punch and can decimate top quality bowling attacks on his day. He scored 334 runs in the previous season.

Prabhsimran also scored a century in 2023 and has provided blistering starts to the franchise on more than one occasion. He is one of the most explosive batters going around in the Punjab Kings squad and could end up being one of the top run-getters for the franchise.

#2. Marcus Stoinis

Stoinis is expected to play an important role for PBKS in the upcoming season. Source: Getty

Over the years, Stoinis has batted in the middle or the lower-middle order in the IPL. However, with his return to the Punjab Kings, he could be assigned a new role in order to change the fortunes of the franchise. Barring the two retained players, it's a whole new squad and Stoinis could be given more responsibility in the batting department.

He has opened the innings in the past and can provide just the start that the Punjab Kings were lacking in the last few years. He is one of the most brutal strikers of the ball in the Punjab squad and in world cricket. If given an opportunity at the top of the order, Stoinis could end up being one of the top run-getters for PBKS.

#1. Shreyas Iyer

The newly appointed PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has been one of the most consistent run-getters in the white-ball format. After getting dropped from the Indian squad and being released from the Indian Central contract list, Iyer has rediscovered his form and played a crucial role in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph recently.

Iyer was snapped up by PBKS for Rs 26.75 crores, the second-costliest buy ever in the IPL history. He will hold the key in the middle order and PBKS’ fortunes will revolve around his form both as a batter and a skipper.

He can consistently hit sixes, especially against spinners, and has improved drastically against short-pitched deliveries. If everything falls in place, Shreyas could end up scoring the most runs for PBKS in the 2025 IPL.

