Predicting RCB's top 3 run-getters in IPL 2024

There will be massive expectations from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to lift the IPL 2024 trophy after the women's team won WPL 2024 to make their 'ee sala cup namde' dream come true. RCB are one of the most loved teams in the IPL, so the men's team will be keen to pay back their die-hard fans.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had their moments in the IP 2023 edition. However, they finished a disappointing sixth in the league stage, winning seven games and losing as many. Lack of consistency cost them a place in the playoffs as Bangalore endured yet another disappointing season after promising a lot.

At the IPL 2024 mini-auction in Dubai in December, RCB purchased six players, most of them being either bowlers or all-rounders. Thus, when it comes to picking Bangalore's leading run-scorers for the upcoming season, tried and tested names are bound to make the cut.

On that note, here's predicting Royal Challengers Bangalore's top three run-getters for the IPL 2024 season.

#3 Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has been in dazzling form.

Maverick Aussie batter Glenn Maxwell played a couple of astonishing knocks in the ODI World Cup in India last year.

He broke the record for the fastest one-day World Cup ton, clubbing one in 40 balls against Netherlands in Delhi. He also smashed an incredible double hundred, battling cramps, to lift Australia to a come-from-behind win over Afghanistan.

If we look at his recent form, Maxwell cracked 120* off 55 against the West Indies in a T20I in Adelaide in February, a scintillating knock that included 12 fours and eight sixes. The Australian batter will thus go into the IPL with some good batting rhythm.

Maxwell had an impressive outing for RCB in IPL 2023. In 14 games, he scored 400 runs at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 183.49, with five half-centuries.

Bangalore will expect runs from the 35-year-old again, and a lot more, given the kind of form he has been in over the last few months.

#2 Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis (Pic: iplt20.com)

Veteran South African batter Faf du Plessis just loves playing in the Indian Premier League. In the last three IPL seasons, he smashed 633 runs for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 16 games in the 2021 edition, averaging 45.21 at a strike rate of 138.20.

Du Plessis moved to RCB in 2022 and made an instant impact for his new franchise, scoring 468 runs in 16 games at an average of 31.20 and a strike rate of 127.52.

Last year, he had a brilliant campaign with the willow even as Bangalore failed to qualify for the playoffs, clobbering 730 runs in 14 games at an average of 56.15 and a strike rate of 153.68. The Proteas man registered as many as eight half-centuries in IPL 2023.

The 39-year-old had a mixed campaign while leading Joburg Super Kings in SA20 2024. Du Plessis scored three half-centuries but also registered a few low scores. RCB will hope that their captain is at his best with the bat in IPL 2024.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will be making a comeback after missing the England Tests. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Having missed the entire Test series against England at home to be with his family for the birth of his second child, Virat Kohli is set to return to competitive cricket with IPL 2024. Before taking a break for personal reasons, the 35-year-old was in supreme form with the bat.

Kohli was the leading run-getter at the 2023 ODI World Cup, smashing 765 runs in 11 games at an average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.32.

He continued his good form into the Test series in South Africa as well. Although the former India captain has not played competitively since January, he shouldn't need too much time to get into his groove, given his vast experience.

Kohli had a fabulous 2023 IPL season, scoring 639 runs in 14 games at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 139.82. The seasoned batter scored two hundreds and six half-centuries. So, expect him to top the batting charts for RCB in IPL 2024 as well.