Predicting SRH's top 3 run-getters in IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been one of the most underperforming franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the last few seasons. They have failed to make the playoffs in the last three editions. SRH finished in eighth position in 2021 and 2022. They fared even worse last year, finishing in last place, winning only four out of 14 matches.

At the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai in December, Sunrisers Hyderabad purchased six players. Their most prominent purchase was of course Australian pace bowler Pat Cummins, who was picked up for a whopping ₹20.50 crore. Among batters, SRH went for 2023 World Cup hero Travis Head and bought him for ₹6.80 crore. Hyderabad also purchased all-rounder Sri Lankan bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who was a steal at ₹1.50 crore.

With only Head among the new batters in the SRH camp, the franchise will depend on their tried and tested players to come up with the goods with the willow. On that note, here's predicting SunRisers Hyderabad's top three run-getters for IPL 2024.

#3 Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi has played some impressive knocks for Hyderabad. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Rahul Tripathi has been part of the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise since the 2022 season and has been among their key batters. He made an impressive debut for SRH in 2022, scoring 413 runs in 14 matches at an average of 37.55 and an excellent strike rate of 158.24. The aggressive right-handed batter notched up three half-centuries with a best of 76, which came off only 44 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Last season, however, he had underwhelming returns, scoring 273 runs in 13 matches at an average of 22.75 and a strike rate of 128.17, with only one half-century to show for his efforts. Tripathi hammered 74* off 48 balls, a knock featuring 10 fours and three sixes, in a match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Hyderabad. However, SRH needed more such performances from him, which did not come.

The 33-year-old has experienced mixed fortunes in domestic cricket over the last few months, but will be keen to come up with a good show for SRH in IPL 2024.

#2 Travis Head

Australian batter Travis Head during the T20I series against New Zealand. (Pic: Getty Images)

There will be huge expectations from Australian batter Travis Head, who was purchased by SRH at the IPL 2024 auction on the back of his stupendous performance in the ODI World Cup in India. Head broke India's hearts with a hundred in the final and was also the Player of the Match for his splendid all-round effort in the semifinal against South Africa.

The 30-year-old left-handed batter has the ability to single-handedly win matches for his team with his supreme big-hitting skills. The left-handed batter has only played 10 matches in the IPL, the last of which was back in the year 2017. He has scored 205 runs at an average of 29.29 and a strike rate of 138.51, with a best of 75.

Head will be keen to improve his IPL numbers, while representing SRH in this year's edition. He has a very good record in the T20 format. In 110 matches, he has smashed 2,956 runs at a strike rate of 134.78, with one hundred and 10 half-centuries.

#1 Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen was outstanding for the Hyderabad franchise in IPL 2023. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Heinrich Klaasen was among the few positives for SRH in an otherwise disastrous IPL 2023 campaign. The South African keeper-batter played some terrific knocks with his team on the back foot. He totalled 448 runs in 12 matches at an average of 49.78 and a strike rate of 177.08, with one hundred and two fifties.

The 32-year-old registered his maiden IPL ton when he clobbered 104 off only 51 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Hyderabad. Klaasen slammed eight fours and as many as six sixes in the brilliant knock, which came in a losing cause as Virat Kohli's 63-ball 100 saw RCB chase down a target of 187 in thumping fashion.

The Proteas batter heads into IPL 2024 on the back of an excellent SA20 2024 campaign for Durban's Super Giants (DSG). He finished as the second-leading run-getter in the competition, scoring 447 runs in 13 innings at an average of 40.63 and a sensational strike rate of 207.9. Klaasen registered four half-centuries, with a best of 85. He will be raring to have another excellent season with the bat for SunRisers Hyderabad.