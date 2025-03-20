Predicting SRH's top 3 run-getters in IPL 2025 ft. Travis Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) emerged as the runners-up in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) under the leadership of Australian pacer Pat Cummins. Their successful campaign was largely defined by the batters creating carnage to post mammoth totals.

The Hyderabad-based side went past the 200+ run total on six occasions, while also registering the highest-ever IPL total of 287 on the board.

Apart from skipper Cummins, the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy were retained by the franchise for their impressive batting performances.

With their key batters getting retained, the Sunrisers outfit will look to continue their strong showing in this season as well. On that note, let's predict the top run-scorers for SRH in IPL 2025.

#1 Travis Head

Travis Head made it count in his first full-fledged season of the cash-rich league in 2024. In only his first appearance for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Head smashed 62 off 24 balls as the side posted 277 against Mumbai Indians.

Head slammed 102 off 41 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru to lead SRH to a historic total of 287. Thereafter, he remained unbeaten on 89 off 30 and stitched together an unbeaten partnership with Abhishek Sharma to seal the 166-run chase in less than 10 overs against Lucknow Super Giants.

The southpaw eventually emerged as the top batter for the Sunrisers with 567 runs at a strike rate of 191.55.

Travis Head is coming into IPL 2025 with an impressive run of form, where he displayed his attacking mindset in the Champions Trophy. Looking at his last season's form, Head can be expected to fire on all cylinders in IPL 2025 as well.

#2 Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma has turned into a tormentor for the opposition bowlers with his fearless instinct and impeccable stroke-making. Sharma finally got to showcase his talent after being promoted as an opener by SRH last year.

The left-hander registered SRH's fastest-ever fifty off 16 balls against Mumbai Indians, leading them to a big total of 277. Sharma displayed six-hitting extravaganza during his unbeaten knock of 75 off 28 balls, which propelled SRH to seal the 166-run chase in less than 10 overs. He finished the season with 484 runs at a strike rate of 204.21.

Recently, Abhishek Sharma hit 135 off 54 against India, where he hit the most sixes (13) by an Indian in a T20I game. The 24-year-old can have another successful IPL season and lead SRH to the playoffs.

#3 Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy made his name in IPL 2024 with his contributions in the middle-order for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He earned the Emerging Player of the Season award for scoring 303 runs and picking up three wickets.

Reddy's top knock came against Rajasthan Royals, where he slammed 76 off 42 balls, which eventually helped SRH win a thriller. Then, the right-hander hit 64 off 37 balls against Punjab Kings and played a key role in the side's nerve-wracking victory by two runs.

Importantly, Nitish Kumar Reddy has the ability to play clutch knocks when the chips are down. He will likely bat at No. 4 for SRH in IPL 2025 and can be one of their top batters.

