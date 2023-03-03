Predicting the top 3 wicket-takers of WPL 2023

Women's Premier League 2023 is all set to start on Saturday evening at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where Mumbai Indians will square off against the Gujarat Giants.

Like the Indian Premier League brought about a revolution in men's cricket, WPL 2023 aims to kick-start a new era in the women's division as well. The biggest names of women's cricket have assembled in Maharashtra for the inaugural edition of the WPL.

Five teams, namely Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, will participate in WPL 2023. The entire competition will take place at Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium.

Since only two venues will host all the matches, the pitches will likely get tougher to bat on as the tournament progresses. Bowlers will play a key role in WPL 2023.

Some world-class bowlers will participate in this competition. Here's a list of the three bowlers who could finish with the highest number of wickets.

#1 Sophie Ecclestone, UP Warriorz

England v India - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup (Image: Getty)

UP Warriorz' left-arm spin bowler Sophie Ecclestone has been in phenomenal form of late. She was the highest wicket-taker in the recently-concluded Women's T20 World Cup. Playing for England Women, Sophie scalped 11 wickets in just five matches.

Her best bowling figures in the tournament were 3/13, while her economy rate was just 4.15. Batters have found it extremely challenging to score big runs against Sophie Ecclestone in the shortest format of the game.

It should not be a surprise if Ecclestone is among the leading wicket-takers of WPL 2023 by the time the tournament ends.

#2 Ashleigh Gardner, Gujarat Giants

2022 Australian Cricket Awards (Image: Getty)

Gujarat Giants went all out for Australia Women's all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner at the WPL 2023 Auction and signed her for a massive ₹3.2 crore. She was the most expensive signing made by the Ahmedabad-based franchise at the WPL auction.

Like Sophie Ecclestone, Gardner achieved enormous success with the ball in the recently-concluded Women's T20 WC. Gardner bagged 10 wickets in six matches at an economy of 6.25.

Her best figures in the mega event were 5/12, highlighting that once she gets going, she can run through any batting lineup in the tournament. All eyes will be on Gardner when the Giants feature in WPL 2023.

#3 Pooja Vastrakar, Mumbai Indians

India v Australia - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup (Image: Getty)

Pooja Vastrakar was the highest wicket-taker in the Women's T20 Challenge that took place last year in Pune. Vastrakar played for the Supernovas and scalped six wickets in three matches. Her best figures in the tournament were 4/12.

WPL will be a much bigger tournament than the Women's T20 Challenge. It will be interesting to see if Vastrakar can maintain her fitness and deliver the goods for Mumbai Indians in the WPL. For the record, the Indian pacer has taken 30 wickets in 47 matches.

