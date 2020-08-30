Prithvi Shaw is a bit like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar: Brad Hogg

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg believes that young Indian sensation Prithvi Shaw bats a lot like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar.

Both Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar are two of the best batsmen to ever play the game. Being compared with the two legends is certainly a big thing for the 20-year-old.

Prithvi Shaw had a decent season with the Delhi Capitals in 2019, scoring 353 runs from 16 innings, including two fifties. However, Brad Hogg feels that he is an even better player than that, adding that the time has come for him to convert his potential into match-winning performances.

Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

“The standout for the Delhi Capitals I think is going to be Prithvi Shaw. I think it is time for him to make runs and show the world how good he actually is because he is a talent. I would say he is a bit like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar.”

The acquisition of Ashwin is an absolute beauty for DC ahead of IPL 2020: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg believes that the Delhi Capitals have done a fantastic job by roping in experienced Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin was traded to DC from Kings XI Punjab before the IPL 2020 auction.

Hogg believes that Ashwin will form a terrific combination with other experienced Indian skippers like Amit Mishra and Axar Patel.

He said:

“The acquisition of Ashwin is an absolute beauty, quality leadership, good spinner, also can handle the bat in the middle overs. That adds a little bit of depth to their batting and spin department."

While Ashwin's move has made the DC bowling unit very strong in the spin department, Brad Hogg believes that the team's fast bowling department is lacking depth, with only Kagiso Rabada being a proven death bowler. Hogg, therefore, feels that any injury to Rabada could put DC in a spot of bother.