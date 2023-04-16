"Prithvi Shaw coming in as an impact player is not a good story" - Aakash Chopra on youngster's role in IPL 2023

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra condemned the Delhi Capitals' move to bring Prithvi Shaw on as an impact player instead of letting him play the entire game. The former opener reflected that it's a bad sign from the perspective of his national team-selection chances.

Shaw has had a nightmare IPL 2023 so far, compiling scores of 12, 0, 7, 0, 15, and 0 in his six innings. The right-handed batter suffered an unfortunate dismissal in Saturday's game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore as Anuj Rawat ran him out off the second ball of the innings.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, here's what Chopra had to say about the Delhi Capitals' decision.

"Prithvi Shaw coming in as an impact player is not a good story. His form isn't there, but if his team doesn't even allow him to field, it doesn't augur well, given he wants to play for India. Anyone else could've gone, why only Prithvi Shaw? Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, and David Warner all get out cheaply and Delhi drag themselves, but suffers a defeat by a good margin."

The 45-year-old also questioned David Warner's decision not to bowl Axar Patel out despite the latter taking a wicket. Chopra elaborated:

"Axar Patel didn't bowl his full quota on a pitch where Lalit Yadav delivered all his four overs. I'm amazed by the bowling changes in this tournament and the bowlers who don't bowl their full quota is a separate story in themselves."

All-rounder Lalit Yadav bagged figures of 4-0-29-1, taking the prized scalp of Virat Kohli.

Shaw had a good domestic season, scoring heaps of runs, but has failed to make the cut for the national side. The young right-handed batter last played for India in July 2021.

"For all practical purposes, Delhi's tournament is as good as over" - Aakash Chopra

Axar Patel batted once again at number seven against RCB, and the cricketer-turned-commentator felt he should come in higher and observed how thin the Capitals' batting unit is with Mustafizur Rahman as one of the overseas players. Chopra added:

"I can't understand why Axar Patel doesn't come up the order. One man bats well and all they do is keep batting him down. The top-order batters aren't doing well. Another thing that surprised me is the Capitals played Mustafizur Rahman when Rilee Rossouw or Rovman Powell shoud've played as their batting looks very thin. For all practical purposes, Delhi's tournament is as good as over."

Saturday's loss to RCB was the Capitals' fifth of IPL 2023 and they have an uphill task ahead.

