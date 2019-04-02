×
IPL 2019: Prithvi Shaw is showing that he is out to dominate

sudhansuranjandas
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
194   //    02 Apr 2019, 22:03 IST

Prithvi Shaw (image courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Prithvi Shaw (image courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

He came, he saw and he conquered. The little man has already emerged as the new batting sensation in the international cricket arena.

Prithvi Shaw has the steely resolve to make big contribution in any format of the game. Though he missed his first IPL century by one run against Kolkata Knight Riders, he thrilled millions of cricket fans across the country with his explosive batting.

Shaw smashed 99 off 55 balls with 12 fours and three sixes. And the interesting thing is that he was confident of hitting the ball wherever he wanted. It appeared as though he was throwing the ball with his hand to the gaps in the field. 

Shaw's ability to find gaps, his reflexes to execute a wide range of strokes, his timing and footwork will make him unstoppable in the coming IPL 2019 matches.

Shaw blossomed as a batsman at the age of 14, when he plundered 546 runs in 330 balls in the Harris Shield tournament in Mumbai. This is the highest individual score in school level cricket. So spectacular was he with his batting that cricket pundits called him the next Sachin Tendulkar in the making.

Shaw captained Indian team to win the Under-19 World Cup in 2018. He scored 261 runs in that tournament to become the top scorer among all the Indian Under-19 captains. 

On his Test debut, Shaw scored 134 runs against West Indies at home and won the man of the series award.

The boy has now matured into a man, making his presence felt in all the big cricket events. Shaw can bowl spin too, and can be used as a change-up bowler in big matches.

A batsman who can bowl a bit is always a useful combination in limited over games; Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag were very effective change-up bowlers in their prime. Shaw has to work on his bowling skill a little more to be one of the contenders for the Indian team in the World Cup squad.

He has all the ingredients of a captain too: cool resolve, killer instinct, tact and aggression. The future of Indian cricket seems sound in the hands of the new cricket stars, with Shaw leading the charge.

