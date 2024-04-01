Problems aplenty haunt SRH despite early start to the season | IPL 2024 

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), beaten convincingly by Gujarat Titans by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 31, must feel that the road ahead of them is growing uphill by the minute.

Despite creating history in their previous game - their first at home this season - against Mumbai Indians by putting up a first innings total of 277, SRH gladly seem like an outfit quite used to strife's outstretched arms.

Strangely enough, this is a story that has repeated itself more than a few times for the Hyderabad-based side over the last few seasons, more so after the departure of their previous core of David Warner, Rashid Khan, and Kane Williamson.

Rashid - now plying his trade for GT - came back to haunt his former franchise on Sunday by picking up the big wicket of Heinrich Klaasen right when the latter seemed prime to go great guns.

What SRH need to realise - and the earlier they do the better - is that moderate scores of 160-plus do not cut it in the IPL anymore; in fact, one sees totals of 180-plus being chased down repeatedly on good surfaces.

For better or for worse, 190-200 has become the new par in the IPL, and gifted with inconsistent batters and the burden of overexposed bowlers, SRH have found themselves on the other end of the spectrum that they did not create.

For all the razzmatazz that they display, the Eagles remain a side that conceded 246 after putting up 277 at Uppal against MI. Questions have to rightfully be asked of their bowlers as much as of their batters.

The batters and bowlers of SRH are to equally blame for this debacle

If it was playing four seamers on a spin-friendly track at the Eden Gardens in their opening encounter against KKR on March 23 that proved to be their undoing, a lack of imagination caught them unawares against MI in that record-breaking game.

What was it, then, that turned the tide against them, and in GT's favor on Sunday? Admitted that SRH's batters put up a hapless performance on a surface that got better as the day progressed, but their bowlers are to be equally blamed.

Jaydev Unadkat, replacing T Natarajan, who had a niggle, proved to be rather expensive for SRH on the night, conceding more than 10 runs per over.

Shahbaz Ahmed, once a fearsome left-arm spinner in domestic cricket, saw his spell reduced to a mere two overs; conceding over 10 per over as well.

Skipper Pat Cummins' willingness to hold himself back till the very end did not endear him to the few in the crowd wearing orange - one had to look twice to ascertain if they belonged to the political party that governs India - in the midsummer heat in Ahmedabad. Especially as he and the loyal Bhuvneshwar Kumar were the only bowlers who seemed to have read the conditions well.

Cummins' idea of backing his spinners Washington Sundar and Mayank Markande proved to play into the hands of GT, with the duo conceding nine and eleven runs per over respectively.

A lot of what the Australian needs to think long and hard before SRH host Chennai Super Kings at home on Friday, April 5 depends on what he wants the team to achieve this season.

His batters, led by opener Mayank Agarwal, have consistently failed to live up to the responsibility it takes to wear the SRH cap, and disappointed themselves more than anyone else by refusing to show grit.

The pitch in Ahmedabad undoubtedly played a major role, but changes must take place inside the SRH dressing room.

The likes of Rahul Tripathi, Anmolpreet Singh, and Upendra Yadav are warming the benches and will surely provide flares of fresh air when brought in.

The sham that SRH management has created by putting together a ragtag bunch of cricketers masquerading as professionals has put the franchise to shame, and the little self-esteem that they have remaining must be put to the test on Friday.