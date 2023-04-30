"Proper clown team not even using their best batter"- Top 10 funny memes after DC's narrow loss against SRH in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 9 runs in the 40th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 29, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. SRH have moved up to eighth position after winning their third match from eight games.

The visiting team captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. They notched up a massive total of 197/6, courtesy of half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (67 off 36 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (53* off 27 balls). DC all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was lethal with the ball as he picked up four wickets in his 4-over spell.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar then dismissed David Warner for a 2-ball duck in the first over to peg the Delhi Capitals back early in the chase. Mitchell Marsh (63) walked in at the number 3 position and took off, with the bat, from where he left things with the ball. He smashed bowlers all around the park and raced away to a blazing half-century.

Opener Philip Salt (59) also hit an attacking fifty at the other end as DC looked in control of proceedings at the halfway stage. Mayank Markande broke their ominous partnership in the 12th over to give SRH a massive breakthrough.

The Sunrisers' bowlers got their act together and bowled tightly to restrict DC to 188/6 after that to win the match, narrowly, by 9 runs.

DC captain Warner reflected on the loss after the match, saying:

"I think losing by 9 runs, it is quite disappointing. It was a pretty nice wicket. Mitch Marsh bowled fantastic through the middle overs. I don't think it did (whether the pitch slowed down). They bowled quite a lot of slower ones. When you lose wickets in the middle overs, it's extremely difficult.

"He's (Axar) in good touch, but for us, he's going to be vital at the end with the spinners spinning it into him. We were holding him back for then, but now, we could've thought about sending him in earlier. We gotta build momentum in the middle. We need one or two players to get 80+ scores and take us to a good score. Our senior players need to take responsibility."

