PSL 2021: Bio-secure bubbles have taken a toll on my mental health, but grateful to be playing, says Andre Russell

West Indies and Quetta Gladiators’ all-rounder Andre Russell has admitted that staying in bio-bubbles during various tournaments has taken a toll on his mental health. He, however, added that he is still grateful to be playing the game.

Andre Russell represented the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in seven matches during IPL 2021 in India, before the tournament was suspended due to COVID-19 cases being reported in the bio-bubble.

The 33-year-old was recently picked by Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2021 during the replacement draft.

Speaking to Geo.tv, Andre Russell admitted that staying in isolation for extended periods has, without doubt, affected his mental health.

"I think it's taking a toll on myself. I can't talk for any other player or coaches or anyone that goes through this whole quarantine stuff. But it's definitely taken a toll on me mentally because from bubble to bubble, in a room locked in, you can't go out for a walk, you can't go certain places, you can't socialise, it's different."

Russell, however, added that he is not being ungrateful and is aware that he is at least getting to play the game he loves even as the world is suffering from the pandemic.

"But at the end of the day, I'm not being ungrateful, I'm grateful that we're still playing, we're still doing our job.”

Andre Russell hopeful of making a difference for the struggling Quetta Gladiators

Andre Russell’s PSL 2021 franchise Quetta Gladiators is languishing at the bottom of the points table, with just one win from five games.

However, the West Indian all-rounder is confident that the Gladiators can turn things around in the second half of the tournament.

"I should contribute in whatever way [possible]. I won't get that sweet joy of lifting the cup with them, but I will know why they should bid towards that, And when you get a winning momentum, it is just confidence after confidence and from game to game, you feel untouchable as a team so once you're doing well, you will know what to do to win again."

Andre Russell had earlier represented Islamabad United and Multan Sultans in the PSL.

In a latest development, PSL 2021 is all set to resume on June 9, with the final to be played on June 24.

The resumption of the tournament was delayed after a number of cricketers, including Sarfaraz Ahmed, failed to arrive in Abu Dhabi from Pakistan in time, due to clearance issues.

Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced the schedule of the remaining games of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The tournament will now resume on June 9 and will conclude on June 24 in #AbuDhabi. #PSL6 # https://t.co/VgQ9Y2j1oZ — The Correspondent PK (@correspondentPk) June 3, 2021

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better serve your cricket needs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar