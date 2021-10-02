"We never make it easy for ourselves" - PBKS batting coach Wasim Jaffer after a nail-biting win over KKR

Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer was relieved as his side pulled off a tense win against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday in Dubai. Wasim Jaffer opened up on the victory in a video uploaded by Punjab Kings' official Twitter handle.

Punjab Kings were facing a potential loss from a winning position once again as the middle-order crumbled after a strong start. Things remained tense even as Punjab needed only five runs off the final over. But Shahrukh Khan smashed a six off the third ball to gun down 166 with five wickets to spare.

Wasim Jaffer was pleased after they prevailed over the Knight Riders. However, he admitted that Punjab has made a habit of giving nervous moments. He stated:

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

"It was very tense as usual. We never make it easy for ourselves, so similar, but glad we came out on the right side of the game. So, very happy we pulled this one off."

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal set the platform for the run-chase with a 70-run stand. Rahul earned the man of the match award as he scored 67 off 55 deliveries. His run-tally arose to 489 in IPL 2021, earning him the orange cap.

Shahrukh Khan worked really hard coming into this game: Wasim Jaffer

Jaffer also hailed Khan for his invaluable cameo of 22 from nine balls that proved the difference in the end. The 43-year old was glad to see his hard work rewarded and hopes the franchise wins their last two matches.

Also Read

"He is an exciting talent and he performed against Shahrukh's team, which is a very unique thing. But I'm happy for him. He worked really hard coming into this game. But really happy that we went over the line finally, so hopefully fingers crossed for the next two games."

With five victories, the Punjab Kings surged to fifth position in the points table. They still have an outside chance of reaching the playoffs but need to win handsomely against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far