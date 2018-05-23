Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL 2018: Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 3 Masterstrokes from the game

    Chennai held their nerve to pull off a well-deserved win against Hyderabad's fine bowling attack.

    BrokenCricket
    OFFICIAL
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 00:00 IST
    6.31K

    Dhoni Williamson.jpg

    Chennai Super Kings emerged as the winners against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in the first Qualifier of the IPL 2018. By virtue of this win now, CSK enter into the IPL 2018 Final and will await their opponents for the final to be played on 27th May. 

    Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to field first. It was a clear battle between the best bowling attack which is expert at defending the scores and the best batting line-up which chased tall totals in the tournament.

    The start for Sunrisers Hyderabad was a terrible one as they lost their senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan out bowled on the first ball itself. By the end of the powerplay, SRH lost three wickets including that of Kane Williamson. Yusuf Pathan and Carlos Brathwaite stitched a crucial partnership and the final score for SRH was 139/7.

    The chase from Chennai also began on a false note as they lost their Australian opener Shane Watson for a duck. Siddarth Kaul took two in two to jot CSK further. The Afghan sensation Rashid Khan then ate through the Yellow Army batting to halt their march. It was the unbelievable knock from Faf du Plessis of 67(42) that took Chennai into their seventh IPL final.

    Here are the masterstrokes which transformed the fortunes of the teams in tonight’s match:

    #1 SRH’s Persistence with Carlos Brathwaite

    Carlos Brathwaite.jpg

    In the first thirteen matches, Carlos Brathwaite did not feature in the scheme of Sunrisers Hyderabad. The West Indian all-rounder made his first appearance in the last league match of SRH which had no effects on the points table. Citing the opening problems, SRH could have gone back to Alex Hales but they chose to stick with Brathwaite.

    The decision paid off as he added the crucial runs to the total. Brathwaite scored 43* from 29 balls with a single four and four sixes. He carried Hyderabad’s score from 88/6 to 139/7, which ultimately became an excellent fighting score.

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Faf du Plessis Siddarth Kaul
