IPL 2021: Should Mumbai Indians (MI) replace Quinton de Kock with Chris Lynn?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have failed to gather any momentum in the IPL 2021 season. Having played all 5 matches in Chennai, the MI batsmen have struggled to cope with the sluggish nature of the surfaces at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Rohit Sharma has been a lone fighter at the top of the order for MI in IPL 2021. In 5 innings, the skipper has scored 201 runs at an average of 40.20.

The Chennai leg of IPL 2021 has ended for Mumbai Indians. They have won just 2 of their 5 matches and will look to get back to winning ways in the upcoming matches.

The defending champions have their next 4 matches in Delhi and will look to make a few changes to their playing 11 to get back to winning ways

Quniton de Kock in IPL 2021:

Quinton de Kock has struggled in IPL 2021

The wicket-keeper batsman has struggled to score freely this season. In 4 innings, he has scored just 47 runs at an average of 11.75. The numbers look even worse when you consider that 40 of those runs were scored in one match.

Quinton de Kock has scored 7 runs in his three other innings. He has a strike rate of 87.04 in IPL 2021 which is way lower than his IPL career strike rate of 131.89.

De Kock has been a vital player at the top of the order for the Mumbai Indians in the past. However, his current form is a bit of a concern for the team.

Advertisement

Chris Lynn in IPL 2021:

Chris Lynn

The Aussie played the first match of IPL 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Lynn scored 49 runs in the said game at a strike rate of 140 and looked in good touch.

Moreover, Lynn has a decent record in IPL cricket. In 42 IPL innings, he has scored 1329 runs at an average of 34.08 and an impressive strike rate of 140.63.

Should Lynn replace de Kock in the MI playing 11?

Going by the current form, the team management could leave Quinton de Kock out of the playing 11 for the next few matches. The wicket-keeping duties could be handed over to Ishan Kishan.

Chris Lynn looked in good touch in the first match of IPL 2021 and his aggressive style of batting, especially in the power-play overs, could benefit MI.

Lynn's love of playing attacking cricket right from the word go will make him the perfect opening partner for Rohit Sharma for the remainder of the IPL this season.

Quinton de Kock on the other end should look to get back his confidence by spending some time in the nets.