R Ashwin vs Rashid Khan - comparing their stats after 136 IPL matches

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will be without one of its all-time legends from the 2026 season after Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement on Wednesday, August 27. The 38-year-old has been part of the IPL since the second season in 2009, helping Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their first two titles in 2010 and 2011.Ashwin finishes as the fifth leading wicket-taker in IPL history with 187 scalps in 221 games at an outstanding economy of 7.20. Despite being a consistent performer until the last couple of seasons, the Tamil Nadu spinner is fondly remembered for his performances in the first decade of his IPL career.Ashwin played for CSK from 2009 to 2015 before moving to the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in 2016. After missing the 2017 season, the legendary off-spinner captained the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2018 and 2019, while still at the peak of his powers.Another spinner, boasting contrasting skills, who has dominated the IPL is none other than Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. The 26-year-old has completed nine seasons in IPL after debuting in 2017 with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).Rashid helped the Gujarat Titans (GT) clinch one of the most stunning IPL titles in their maiden season in 2022. With Ashwin retiring from the IPL, comparisons of him with other great spinners in the IPL are a fun exercise that fans have indulged in over the past couple of days.In this case, we look at how Ravichandran Ashwin stacked up numbers-wise at the same stage in his IPL career (136 matches) as Rashid Khan.R Ashwin vs Rashid Khan - comparing their stats after 136 IPL matchesOverall bowling numbersAshwin and Rashid each played for multiple franchises within their first 136 IPL games. While the former won his two titles with CSK in his second and third seasons, the latter won his first title in his sixth season with GT.To begin the comparative exercise, let's examine their overall bowling numbers after 136 IPL games.Ravichandran Ashwin vs Rashid Khan - Overall bowling numbersRashid clearly has the upper hand when it comes to the quantitative bowling numbers after 136 IPL games. The Afghan spinner has picked up 158 wickets, while Ashwin was on 122 after 136 matches.Rashid also picked up a four-wicket haul twice in that period, compared to Ashwin's one.Edge: Rashid KhanImpact numbers with the ballThe T20 format is less about overall numbers and more about impact performances that help the team achieve victories. During their stellar careers, Rashid and Ashwin have delivered several match-winning spells with the cherry.Yet, who had the better impact numbers (average and economy), overall and in team wins? Let us find out.Ravichandran Ashwin vs Rashid Khan - Impact numbersThe most obvious thing that strikes someone analysing the above table is the incredible impact numbers of Ashwin and Rashid with the ball in the IPL. Yet, the former Indian spinner has his Afghan counterpart beat in three out of the four categories.While Rashid boasts a better overall bowling average after 136 IPL games, Ashwin outperforms him in terms of economy and impact on team wins.Edge: Ravichandran AshwinWho was the better big match performer?There is a reason why both Ashwin and Rashid made a living in the playoffs in the IPL in their first 136 outings. The duo were two of the most consistent spinners every season in the IPL, resulting in their respective franchises often finishing in the top half of the standings.Yet, there is something to be said about the players who perform on the big stage - IPL playoffs and final.In this section, we examine Ashwin and Rashid's numbers in the playoffs and final after 136 overall IPL games.Ravichandran Ashwin vs Rashid Khan - Playoffs and Finals numbersSimilar to the other categories, there is very little to choose between Ashwin and Rashid in terms of numbers in the IPL playoffs and finals. Yet, the latter boasts wins out by the slimmest of margins in terms of average and economy, with the wickets and matches being similar.Edge: Rashid KhanSecondary skillRavichandran Ashwin and Rashid were as valuable as anyone in the IPL, thanks also to their lower-order batting. While the former was a more orthodox stroke-maker, the latter has revolutionized the game with his unorthodox and often gravity-defying shots.Ravichandran Ashwin vs Rashid Khan - Batting numbersFinally, Rashid takes sweepstakes in a category over Ravichandran Ashwin after 136 IPL games. The Afghan aggressor boasts a slightly better average at a considerably better strike rate with the willow compared to the Indian legend.Edge: Rashid KhanConclusionThe battle between Ravichandran Ashwin and Rashid Khan across categories after 136 IPL matches is as even as they come. While the duo went toe-to-toe on overall and impact numbers, Rashid edges Ashwin out in terms of numbers in the knockout stages and batting.Winner: Rashid Khan