India and Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa has revealed that the Rajasthan Royals support staff have built a culture where they just let the players be who they are.

Robin Uthappa was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 3 crores in the IPL 2020 auction. Uthappa had a great season at the top of the order for KKR in IPL 2014 and will be hopeful of replicating his performances for RR.

When asked what is so special about Rajasthan Royals, Robin Uthappa replied in a video on the franchise's official Twitter page:

"One of the things that I have noticed within this beautiful Rajasthan Royals setup is that they give you the freedom to just be who you are. They encourage you to really express yourself and for me that is something that has really stood out. I just have the freedom and space to just be myself and express myself as a human being and athlete and I am grateful for that."

I would absolutely love to wicket-keep for Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa

Rajasthan Royals have very good options at their disposal when it comes to wicketkeeper-batsmen, including the likes of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler.

However, Robin Uthappa has stated that he would love to do the glove-work for RR if he is given an opportunity. Uthappa has done the same for KKR in the past and would certainly grab the opportunity with both hands if it comes his way.

#AskRobin Q10. 👇@itzMukeshAK: Would you 'Keep' if asked to in the Royals this year?



Grabbing an opportunity with both hands has always been @robbieuthappa's motto. 💪#HallaBol pic.twitter.com/TPVu1UyWY7 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 23, 2020

Speaking of his desire to wicket-keep, Robin Uthappa said:

Advertisement

"I would absolutely love to wicket-keep if given the opportunity. In fact, I have been practicing my wicketkeeping skills over the last few weeks and have been working hard on them. So If an opportunity comes, I will grab it with both hands."

The 2020 edition of the IPL will begin from September 19. The tournament will be played across three venues in the UAE - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.