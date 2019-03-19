Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2019 Schedule: Full time table with venue details, match timings

Rajasthan Royals finished at the fourth place in the points table during the previous season

Rajasthan Royals are set to start their Indian Premier League 2019 campaign on March 25th against Kings XI Punjab at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The franchise finished the previous edition on a satisfying note, however, fell short in the eliminator.

The Royals retained 16 players while picked nine more in the auction in December last year. The team looks quite balanced on paper with likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, and Steven Smith in the squad. They also have a few exciting youngsters like Sanju Samson and Oshane Thomas in their ranks.

Meanwhile, Board for Control of Cricket in India on Tuesday released the full league-stage schedule for upcoming IPL season, confirming the whole tournament to be held in India despite general elections also in the line. The event will begin with defending champions, Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener.

Pertinently, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side after facing Punjab in the first match will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings respectively in the next two assignments, both outside home. The team will then return to the home fixture to face Royal Challengers Bangalore. Except for three matches, they will play all their matches in the evening shift, that is at 8 PM IST.

Rajasthan Royals final squad for IPL 2019:

Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S. Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Riyan Parag, Manan Vohra, Shubham Ranjane.

