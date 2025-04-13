Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RR and RCB's last match in IPL 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the game on Sunday, April 13.

The two teams have locked horns 32 times in IPL, with the Bengaluru-based franchise having a miniscule edge over the Royals, leading by 15-14. Three games between the two sides didn’t yield a result.

RR beat RCB by four wickets when the two teams last met in the Eliminator of IPL 2024 in Ahmedabad.

Asked to bat first, RCB put up 172/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, and Rajat Patidar chipped in with 33 (24), 27 (21), and 34 (22), respectively. Mahipal Lomror produced the late surge with 32 off 17, while Dinesh Karthik added 11 off 13 to take the team to a fighting total.

Avesh Khan starred with the ball for RR, returning with figures of 3/44, while Ravichandran Ashwin bagged two wickets. Meanwhile, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped one each.

RCB vs RR IPL 2024 Eliminator scorecard.

In response, the Royals achieved the target with six balls to spare. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 45 off 30 balls, comprising eight boundaries. Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with scores of 36 (26) and 26 (14), respectively.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, returning with figures of 2/33. Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson, Karn Sharma, and Cameron Green bagged one wicket apiece.

RCB vs RR IPL 2024 Eliminator scorecard.

RR's scorecard from their last IPL match

RR lost to the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 58 runs in their last IPL match in Ahmedabad on April 9.

Invited to bat first, GT posted 217/6 in 20 overs. Opener Sai Sudharsan starred with the bat, smashing 82 runs off 53 balls, a knock laced with three sixes and eight boundaries. Jos Buttler and Shahrukh Khan also chipped in with identical 36 off 25 and 20 deliveries, respectively. Later, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan struck 24* (12) and 12 (4), respectively.

Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana were the pick of the bowlers for RR, scalping two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma bagged one wicket each.

RR vs GT 2025 scorecard.

In response, RR were bundled out for 159 in 19.2 overs. The Royals lost early wickets as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana perished for single-digit scores. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag looked good for 41 (28) and 26 (14), respectively, but failed to play longer innings. Later, Shimron Hetmyer produced a fighting 52 off 32 deliveries, comprising three sixes and four boundaries.

Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for GT, returning with excellent figures of 3/24. Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan also bagged two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Arshad Khan and Mohammed Siraj shared one wicket each.

RR vs GT 2025 scorecard.

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL game

RCB lost to the Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in their last IPL outing at home on April 10.

Asked to bat first, the Bengaluru-based franchise put up 163/7 in 20 overs. Openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli impressed with 37 (17) and 22 (14), respectively. The duo put up a 61-run partnership for the first wicket. Captain Rajat Patidar also got off to a start, scoring 25 off 23, but failed to consolidate. Krunal Pandya also chipped in with a run-a-ball 18. Tim David stayed unbeaten on 37 off 20 deliveries, smashing four sixes and two boundaries.

Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam starred with the ball for DC, finishing with stunning figures of 2/17 and 2/18, respectively. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma scalped one wicket each.

RCB vs DC 2025 scorecard.

In response, the visitors were reduced to 30/3 as Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Abishek Porel departed for single-digit scores. Soon, Axar Patel perished for 15 off 11 balls to leave the Capitals in a spot of bother at 58/4. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs then stitched an unbeaten 111-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take the team over the line.

Rahul looked solid for his unbeaten 93 off 53, hitting six maximums and seven boundaries. Stubbs also stayed unbeaten on 38 off 23, comprising one six and four boundaries.

RCB vs DC 2025 scorecard.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with the ball for the hosts, returning with figures of 2/26, while Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma bagged one wicket each.

