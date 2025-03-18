"Having Virat around and constantly almost doubting yourself" - RCB legend on biggest challenge for new captain Rajat Patidar

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter AB de Villiers believes that insecurity will be the biggest challenge for Rajat Patidar as he follows in the footsteps of big names from Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. The South African legend urged the new franchise skipper to utilize the experience of Kohli and head coach Andy Flower, while staying true to himself.

Ad

Patidar was named RCB's new skipper for IPL 2025 after the franchise did not retain Du Plessis ahead of the mega auction. There were reports that Kohli could make a comeback as leader, but the rumors eventually turned out to be untrue.

Speaking at the RCB Unbox event on Monday, March 17 in Bengaluru, De Villiers shared some words for wisdom for the new franchise captain. During a media session organized by JioStar, he said (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

Ad

Trending

"Patidar's biggest challenge will be insecurity, stepping into the big boots of captains like Faf and Virat. Having Virat around and constantly almost doubting yourself - 'Am I doing the right thing? What would Virat do?' So that I think will be his biggest obstacle. Use the experience of Virat, use the experience of [head coach] Andy Flower, but always stay true to who you are."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sharing his own thoughts on being named RCB skipper, Patidar commented:

"Legends like Virat bhai, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle have played for RCB. I grew up watching them. From the start, I have loved the franchise a lot. I am happy that I got a new role to lead one of the biggest teams in T20 cricket."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 31-year-old Madhya Pradesh batter made his IPL debut for RCB in the 2021 season. In 27 matches, he has scored 799 runs at an average of 34.73 and a strike rate of 158.84, with one hundred and seven fifties.

"He will do a great job for this amazing franchise" - Virat Kohli backs Rajat Patidar as new RCB leader

Speaking at the RCB Unbox event, Kohli backed the appointment of Patidar as the Bengaluru's franchise's new skipper. He opined that the MP batter has it in him to lead RCB for a long time. Kohli commented:

Ad

"He is an amazing talent. He is a great player, we all know that, but he has got a great head on his shoulders, and he will do a great job for this amazing franchise and take the team forward. He has got everything that's required."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will feature in the IPL 2025 opener as they take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on March 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️