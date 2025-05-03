Rajat Patidar vs Dewald Brevis - comparing their stats after 12 IPL matches 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 52 of IPL 2025 in Bengaluru on Saturday (May 3). Ahead of this game, RCB need another victory to qualify for the playoffs, while CSK are not in contention for the top-four spot.

RCB have been led by Rajat Patidar well this season, as the side has seven wins in 10 games. In terms of his batting form, Patidar has garnered 228 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 147.09.

Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis recently played his first game for CSK. He will play a key role in this game at No. 4 for the Super Kings, who are in desperate need of a victory.

On that note, let's compare how Rajat Patidar and Dewald Brevis have fared in their first 12 IPL matches.

#1 Most Runs

Player Matches Innings Runs Rajat Patidar 12 11 480 Dewald Brevis 12 12 304

Rajat Patidar made his IPL debut in 2021 for RCB and went on to play a convincing knock of 31 in his third appearance. In his first 12 games, he managed to accumulate 480 runs.

Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis' debut in the league came in the 2022 season for MI. After missing the 2023 season, he represented the franchise in 2024 as well. After getting released, he was called in as an injury replacement in the CSK squad.

In his first two games for the Super Kings, the Proteas batter has returned with knocks of 42 and 32. So far, Brevis has accumulated 304 runs in 12 innings.

#2 Average & Strike rate

Player Matches Average Strike rate Rajat Patidar 12 40.40 144.29 Dewald Brevis 12 25.33 136.32

In his first 12 IPL games, Rajat Patidar held an impressive average of 40.40 and a strike rate of 144.29. He displayed consistency in returning with significant contributions for RCB, while playing with intent.

On the other hand, Dewald Brevis possesses an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 136.32, despite playing most games at No. 3, similar to Patidar.

#3 Most fifties

Player Matches 50+ scores Rajat Patidar 12 3 Dewald Brevis 12 0

In his only sixth IPL innings, Rajat Patidar registered a fifty for RCB against Gujarat Titans. He played a sensational knock of 112* off 54 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 Eliminator to help the side in reaching the final. In the next game, he scored another fifty.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis has not hit any fifty in his 12-game IPL career. His highest knock of 49* off 25 came against Punjab Kings in 2022. Surprisingly, his contributions have not yielded a win for MI and CSK, as they have won only once out of 12 occasions.

Conclusion

Rajat Patidar turns out to be a better performer than Dewald Brevis in his first IPL matches in all criteria. Although Brevis has played impressive knocks, he hasn't been able to win games for the side.

It is worth noting that Patidar was able to convert his starts into a big knock in only his first season, with a century coming in a clutch playoff game.

