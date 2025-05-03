Rajat Patidar vs Dewald Brevis - comparing their stats after 12 IPL matches 

By Tejas Rathi
Modified May 03, 2025 14:29 IST
Rajat Patidar and Dewald Brevis (Images via Getty)
Rajat Patidar and Dewald Brevis (Images via Getty)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 52 of IPL 2025 in Bengaluru on Saturday (May 3). Ahead of this game, RCB need another victory to qualify for the playoffs, while CSK are not in contention for the top-four spot.

Ad

RCB have been led by Rajat Patidar well this season, as the side has seven wins in 10 games. In terms of his batting form, Patidar has garnered 228 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 147.09.

Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis recently played his first game for CSK. He will play a key role in this game at No. 4 for the Super Kings, who are in desperate need of a victory.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On that note, let's compare how Rajat Patidar and Dewald Brevis have fared in their first 12 IPL matches.

#1 Most Runs

PlayerMatchesInningsRuns
Rajat Patidar1211480
Dewald Brevis1212304
Ad

Rajat Patidar made his IPL debut in 2021 for RCB and went on to play a convincing knock of 31 in his third appearance. In his first 12 games, he managed to accumulate 480 runs.

Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis' debut in the league came in the 2022 season for MI. After missing the 2023 season, he represented the franchise in 2024 as well. After getting released, he was called in as an injury replacement in the CSK squad.

In his first two games for the Super Kings, the Proteas batter has returned with knocks of 42 and 32. So far, Brevis has accumulated 304 runs in 12 innings.

Ad

#2 Average & Strike rate

PlayerMatchesAverage Strike rate
Rajat Patidar1240.40144.29
Dewald Brevis1225.33136.32
Ad

In his first 12 IPL games, Rajat Patidar held an impressive average of 40.40 and a strike rate of 144.29. He displayed consistency in returning with significant contributions for RCB, while playing with intent.

On the other hand, Dewald Brevis possesses an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 136.32, despite playing most games at No. 3, similar to Patidar.

#3 Most fifties

PlayerMatches50+ scores
Rajat Patidar123
Dewald Brevis120
Ad

In his only sixth IPL innings, Rajat Patidar registered a fifty for RCB against Gujarat Titans. He played a sensational knock of 112* off 54 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 Eliminator to help the side in reaching the final. In the next game, he scored another fifty.

Ad

Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis has not hit any fifty in his 12-game IPL career. His highest knock of 49* off 25 came against Punjab Kings in 2022. Surprisingly, his contributions have not yielded a win for MI and CSK, as they have won only once out of 12 occasions.

Conclusion

Rajat Patidar turns out to be a better performer than Dewald Brevis in his first IPL matches in all criteria. Although Brevis has played impressive knocks, he hasn't been able to win games for the side.

It is worth noting that Patidar was able to convert his starts into a big knock in only his first season, with a century coming in a clutch playoff game.

About the author
Tejas Rathi

Tejas Rathi

Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.

A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.

Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.

In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications