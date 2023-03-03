Ranking CSK's 5 greatest batters of all time

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remain one of the most decorated franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Easily the most consistent of them all, having made 11 playoffs in 13 attempts, the Men in Yellow have forged a strong fanbase over the years owing to their exploits on the field.

A good part of that has stemmed out of a solid batting core that has served them for a considerable period of time. Superstar quotient has never been missing in the CSK ranks and, having often treaded the path of choosing consistent returns over high-variant excitement, they have reaped the rewards for the same.

As the four-time IPL champions gear up towards another season, let's rank their five greatest batters of all time.

#5 Murali Vijay

The recently retired Murali Vijay might have made a name for India in Test cricket, but he was a swashbuckling T20 batter in his own right. During the early years of the IPL, he was a pivotal cog in the CSK ranks as they established themselves as the standout team to beat at the time.

Vijay's breakout season in 2010 saw him pile up 458 runs at a strike rate of 156.84. He then turned up clutch in the final of the 2011 IPL with a stunning 95 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, before blazing away to 113 in Qualifier 2 against Delhi Daredevils (as they were known back then) in 2012.

Overall, Vijay finished with 1,708 runs at an average of 25.87 and a strike rate of 125.12 for CSK. His impact at the franchise transcended the numbers, though, and he takes the fifth spot on this list.

#4 Michael Hussey

Wolf! @Raj48Wizard #ChennaiSuperKings

Huss masters innings!! Started with a brilliant century

@mhussey393 Start of a LegacyHuss masters innings!! Started with a brilliant century Start of a Legacy🔥💛 #ChennaiSuperKingsHuss masters innings!! Started with a brilliant century💯 @mhussey393 https://t.co/LZfRAlFWuC

CSK's success in the first few years of the IPL was down to a stellar opening partnership between Vijay and Michael Hussey. The Australian embodied consistency throughout his stint with the four-time champions, even winning the Orange Cap in 2013 after amassing 733 runs.

Hussey and the Super Kings are a partnership that was always meant to be. The signs were evident when he struck a blistering unbeaten 116 in the franchise's first ever IPL game in 2008. While he played a season for the Mumbai Indians in 2014, he returned to CSK the following year.

Overall, 'Mr. Cricket' tallied 1,768 runs for CSK at a superlative average of 42.09 and a strike rate of 123.63. Since 2018, he has been involved with the franchise in the capacity of batting coach.

#3 Faf du Plessis

A man who ages better than wine, Faf du Plessis has been a stellar player for the Super Kings over the years. Consistency always defined the former South African captain, but what stood out was how he was always able to adapt himself to suit the role that the team required.

While he was predominantly an opening batter for CSK, his versatility allowed the team to use him in the middle order too when required. With Shane Watson's reflexes declining and Ruturaj Gaikwad known to be a slow starter, Du Plessis took it upon himself to up the tempo in the powerplay and get the Yellow Army off to brisk starts in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The South African is currently the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). His legacy at CSK is massive, though, as 2,721 runs in 92 matches at 35.33 and a strike rate of 131.44 would suggest.

#2 MS Dhoni

The first ever Super King who continues to remain at the helm even today, MS Dhoni will always be known as one of the greatest leaders this game has seen. However, his batting exploits in the IPL have been tremendous over the years, scripting many a fairytale finish for his beloved CSK.

Here's how the numbers stack up: 'Thala' has amassed 4404 runs in the league for the Super Kings at an average of 40.40 and a strike rate of 136.68. Those parameters swell to 43.96 and 143.17 at the Chepauk Stadium, which is usually known to be sluggish, while his overall strike rate between overs 17 and 20 for CSK reads 187.70.

That Dhoni has assumed the thankless role of a finisher in the second half of the innings over the years only reiterates why he has been a superlative batter in the league. He might have come out on top in most other teams, but takes second spot here purely because of the man coming up next.

#1 Suresh Raina

A man who can stake a rightful claim to being called the best batter the IPL has seen, Suresh Raina has been the heartbeat of the Chennai Super Kings over the years. While he has hung up his boots, 'Chinna Thala' has always been a fan favorite and a bona fide legend of the franchise.

Not many batters, especially in India, can claim to have cracked the T20 batting code before Raina did. He was ahead of time in many ways, with impact defining his legacy over the sheer volume of runs on a season-by-season basis. He never won the Orange Cap, but was the league's leading run-getter for years together.

In the 11 seasons he turned out for CSK, the left-hander cracked 4,687 runs at an average of 32.32 and a strike rate of 136.88. He crossed the 400-run mark in eight of those seasons and the 350-run mark in two others.

Wonder why the greatest batter to have donned the yellow of the Super Kings is called Mr. IPL? Here's your answer!

Who, according to you, is the greatest batter to have played for CSK? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Also read: 3 forgotten CSK players who played a role in the team's success

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : Is Suresh Raina the greatest IPL batter of all time? Yes No 0 votes