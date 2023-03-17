Delhi Capitals (DC) have had a frustrating run in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but are on the rise having gone through a major revamp not too long ago.

The franchise is yet to win the IPL title but has established a massive fan base and rewarded viewers with plenty of memorable moments over the years.

DC have had the luxury of having some of the greatest cricketing names representing them at one point or the other. Among the names, there have been some gifted bowlers who have stood apart from the rest irrespective of the franchise's fate during the season.

It is a well-known fact that a franchise needs to assemble a balanced bowling unit to establish success in the highly competitive IPL.

DC have not been able to do that for the majority of the seasons, but have managed to produce some standout performances from individual bowlers that have helped them carve a legacy of their own among their ranks.

On that note, let's rank DC's five greatest bowlers of all time, four of which are oddly from South Africa.

#5 Chris Morris

The former South African all-rounder had the recognition of being the most expensive player at the IPL auction. But prior to that, Chris Morris had a prolific spell with the Delhi franchise from 2016 to 2019.

He played 34 matches for the franchise during that time frame and was well among the wickets. His 41 wickets came at an average of 24.31 and an economy of 8.17.

His ability to bowl with the new ball as well as being a relatively good death bowler helped him claim the wickets.

#4 Morne Morkel

The former South African pacer had a dream campaign with the Delhi franchise in 2012, arguably one of the franchise's best seasons well.

They finished top of the table following a dominant league stage and Morne Morkel was rewarded for his efforts with a Purple Cap as well.

He finished with 25 wickets, a record for most wickets claimed in a single season by a bowler back then.

Apart from his illustrious season back in 2012, he is remembered for his overall contribution, which amounted to 51 wickets in 41 matches across a stint from 2011 to 2013.

#3 Anrich Nortje

DC's current spearhead, Anrich Nortje, has already carved a legacy to be ranked among the top three bowlers in the history of the franchise.

Initially coming into the side as an injury replacement for Chris Woakes, the South African speedster soon went on to become an integral part of DC's bowling unit, which achieved tremendous success.

Apart from his intimidating pace and his knack for blocking the run flow, statistically, Nortje has picked up 43 wickets in 30 matches at an economy of 8.05.

Despite a poor 2022 campaign amid injury woes, expectations are high from Nortje to keep going, with a solid SA20 campaign being an optimistic sign.

#2 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada marks yet another South African speedster who has established himself with the Delhi franchise. While he plies his trade for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at present, the legacy he left with DC is not one that can soon be forgotten.

Having represented the team for four years, Rabada ended his stint with 76 wickets to his name from just 50 matches.

He also won the Purple Cap during the IPL 2020 season, where they managed to qualify for their first-ever final.

The Proteas speedster has also taken four wickets on four separate occasions, the highest among all DC bowlers.

#1 Amit Mishra

The veteran Indian leg-spinner is not only DC's greatest-ever bowler but is also among the greatest bowlers in the entire league.

Mishra spent over a decade in the league, overseeing transitions and eras while getting his job done on the field.

His time in DC came across two different stints. He was initially roped in ahead of the inaugural season and after being released in the 2010 season, was picked up again in 2015.

He is the sole player to have amassed over 100 appearances for DC in the IPL. His record appearances have yielded 110 wickets, well ahead of second-placed Rabada.

The leg-spinner is also the joint-fastest spinner to take 100 wickets and is also a member of the rare list of players to have taken over 100 wickets for a single franchise.

Will the David Warner-led side win the IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

