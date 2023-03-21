Ranking all Delhi Capitals jerseys in IPL history

Delhi Capitals unveiled their brand new kit for IPL 2023 two days ago on social media. The Delhi-based franchise has retained red and blue as the dominant colors, like in IPL 2022, but have made a few changes to the shades and design.

From 2008 to 2018, the Delhi-based franchise was known as the Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. The Daredevils donned darker shades of blue with red color while playing in the IPL matches. When Lucknow Super Giants launched their new kit for IPL 2023, it reminded fans of Delhi Daredevils' jersey.

However, Delhi Capitals' kits have been very different from the Daredevils'. Here's a list ranking all the kits worn by DC thus far in IPL.

#6 Delhi Capitals IPL 2019 kit

The franchise played their first season under the name Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019. Their first jersey featured only blue color. The designers used dark and light shades of blue to give a 'cool' touch to the jersey.

The collars and stripes on the sleeves had a touch of red. Overall, the kit looked decent, but the DC kit designers made even better jerseys in the following seasons.

#5 Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 kit

The Capitals made a few modifications to their jersey ahead of the 2020 season. They added the three tigers logo of the team in the background, representing the aggressiveness and hunger to emerge victorious on the field.

The jersey also had tiger-like stripes, projecting the idea that their players would roar on the field. The primary color was blue in 2020 also.

#4 Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 kit

The Delhi Capitals decided to introduce more red to their jersey in the year 2022. The team owners sought to alter the jersey since it was the start of a new cycle in the league after the mega auction.

“It’s a new cycle of the IPL, and we can’t wait to see our players in this brand new jersey,” said Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals during the jersey launch. “Supporting this team in its quest for glory is our fan army, so it’s only fitting for us to make them a part of our journey in every step.”

The tiger on the jersey was a little bigger, while the colors red and blue represented the team's on-field courage and composure, respectively.

#3 DC IPL 2023 kit

As mentioned ahead, DC unveiled a new kit for the upcoming IPL season two days ago on social media. They have opted for a new light red and cyan blue jersey for the 2023 season.

The kit looks like an upgrade to the 2022 jersey. The medium-dark shade of cyan-blue represents liveliness, energy, and youth, and the light red touch signifies a new beginning.

#2 Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 kit

In the 2021 season, Delhi wore a kit similar to the one they had in IPL 2020, but it had a darker shade of blue, which switched to lighter tones in different parts of the jersey. The red color in the kit signified energy, passion, and aggression.

The designers also added red tiger claws on the sides to give a unique look to the jersey. DC also had a great season on the field in 2021, as they finished first in the league stage.

#1 DC's special kit

DC have been wearing special rainbow-themed kits for one match every season since 2020. Explaining the reason behind the unique jersey, DC wrote on Twitter in 2021:

"Celebrating the diversity of our beautiful country by embracing a colourful jersey."

The colorful kit has earned the attention of the fans across seasons. Many fans have even requested DC to make it their permanent kit because it is one of the most unique in T20 leagues.

