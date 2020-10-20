Ranking every Super Over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah

When it comes to the slam-bang version of cricket, the Super Over is something that exhilarates most fans. Nail biting finishes have been the hallmark of IPL this season. The three Super Overs on Sunday were a testament to this fact. And hardly anyone bowls better Super Overs than Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunday's Mumbai Indians Vs Kings XI Punjab clash was an epic edge-of-the-seat thriller, giving us a double Super Over. Kings XI showed nerves of steel and edged past the defending champions, but it was MI's Jasprit Bumrah who bagged the headlines.

India's pace spearhead backed up his 3/24 in the normal quota of 20 overs by scalping another two in the first Super Over of the thrilling night. This was not the first time that the death bowling specialist has excelled in a tie-breaker.

Jasprit Bumrah is an exponent of variety with a bag of tricks under his sleeves. Full-up missiles, back of the length deliveries, slower ones, swinging in, swinging out, off-cutters, leg-cutters, seam up, cross-seam, and of course those perfect and consistent yorkers - he serves all of these with daunting precision.

As the 26-year-old continues to enthral us with his unique action, we take the time to revisit and rank his Super Overs from worst to best:

#6 17/0 vs New Zealand (Jan 29, 2020)

New Zealand v India - T20

Bumrah was having an off night when skipper Virat Kohli handed him the crucial task of bowling the Super Over against hosts New Zealand. The scores were tied at 179 in the 3rd T20 at Hamilton.

Having conceded 45 off his 4 overs during the game, Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson, along with Martin Guptill, once again got the better of the pacer. Bumrah went for 17 in the Super Over as he failed to nail yorkers, but an in-form Rohit Sharma saved India's blushes in their maiden Super Over contest, smacking two sixes of the last two balls.

#5 13/1 vs New Zealand (Jan 31, 2020)

New Zealand v India - T20

Bumrah bowled a second successive Super Over in the 4th T20 at Wellington as New Zealand once again botched in their chase of 165. The Kiwis sent out their half-centurions Tim Seifert and Colin Munro to outsmart Bumrah in the one-over eliminator.

Jasprit Bumrah scrambled NZ to 13/1, despite Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul failing to latch on to skiers. Seifert was caught out at deep-point in his back of the length fourth delivery. Skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul finished things off with a ball to spare taking India 4-0 up in the series.

#4 8/0 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Sep 28, 2020)

Jasprit Bumrah bowling in IPL 2020

Jasprit Bumrah was tasked with another Super Over on a day he struggled for his rhythm, with the scores tied at 201. He granted 42 runs and only bowled a single dot in his four-over spell during regular play in Dubai.

After Mumbai Indians were restricted to 7/1 by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Bumrah came up against the terrific duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the deciding over. Bowling his first unsuccessful Super Over, Jasprit Bumrah did very well to stretch the match until the last ball of the over. His team only lost because he was defending a paltry total of seven runs.