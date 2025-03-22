Ranking the jerseys of the ten teams ahead of IPL 2025

The reverse countdown to IPL 2025 has started. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the curtain-raiser on Saturday, March 22, at Eden Gardens.

Ahead of the new IPL season, all 10 franchises have started their respective practice sessions, promotional campaigns, and sponsor activities. The 10 teams have also unveiled their jerseys for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

While some teams have nailed their design, the others have not been up to the mark. Here's a list ranking the 10 teams based on their kits and jersey design in IPL 2025.

#10 Punjab Kings

It is a little tough to understand how the Punjab Kings can design some of the best practice kits in IPL, but when it comes to their main match kit, the color combination is not up to the mark. PBKS have opted for a red jersey along with blue track trousers.

The team's co-owner Preity Zinta mentioned that they had to change from grey, white, and silver to blue as secondary color because BCCI changed the rules. Perhaps, PBKS could have opted for an all-red kit.

#9 Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants have opted for a dark blue shade jersey in the last two seasons. They have retained the same color combination for this season as well despite negative feedback from fans.

LSG's alternate kit, which is similar to Indian football club Mohun Bagan, has received better response from the fans, with many of them noting how unique it looks in IPL. There were some suggestions to make it their permanent IPL kit as well. However, that will not be the case in IPL 2025.

#8 Delhi Capitals

When the Delhi Daredevils rebranded themselves as Delhi Capitals and donned the blue-dominant jersey from 2019 to 2021, it was among the best kits in the tournament. However, from the 2022 season onwards, the designers introduced the red color in the jersey.

The combination of blue and red has not looked that great in DC's jersey. They have used a similar theme for IPL 2025, and many fans felt that the jersey could have been better.

#7 Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians generally have one of the best kits in IPL. However, the change in the sponsor seems to have had a direct impact on the look of the jersey this season. MI have also added a design in their jersey instead of going with the plain classic blue and gold combination.

Perhaps, some fans did not like it much because MI have had better kit designs in the past. Still, it is among the Top 7 kits of IPL 2025.

#6 Kolkata Knight Riders

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders' jersey designers have worked hard to design one of their best kits in recent memory. The kit that KKR had in IPL 2024 was not that great, but the depth of purple and the addition of the third star have made their IPL 2025 jersey much better.

Some may feel that the sponsors on the sleeves could have been added in a better way, but otherwise, it is one of the best kits of KKR's history.

#5 Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals switched to pink as their jersey color in 2020. The move has helped RR design some unique kits in IPL history. Their IPL 2025 kit also has pink along with blue.

The overall kit would have looked better if it was all pink like the one they wore for a match against RCB in IPL 2024. Blue and shades of blue have been overused in IPL 2025.

#4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru

In a welcome move, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have switched from blue to black as their secondary jersey color for IPL 2025. The Bengaluru-based franchise will don the red and black colors once again.

RCB's jersey looks cool, with the gradient touch RCB logo in the lower part of the jersey looking perfect. The sponsor logos have been blended in a smooth way as well.

#3 Chennai Super Kings

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings have a habit of painting the venues yellow wherever they play. Over the years, CSK have retained yellow as their primary color and made minor changes to their jersey.

CSK's touch of blue on the sides and olive green shoulder patch make the jersey even better. Overall, it is one of the best jerseys in IPL 2025.

#2 Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have always nailed their IPL jersey designs. Their IPL 2022 kit was one of the best ones in cricket history. From 2023 onwards, GT introduced yellow to their kit as a secondary kit.

The percentage of yellow has increased gradually, but the design of thunder and the neat finishing along with the right blend of sponsors has helped GT take the second spot on this list.

#1 Best kit in IPL 2025 - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Anything that is not blue or red is unique in IPL 2025. Sunrisers Hyderabad's combination of orange and black zigzag mesh is one of the best ones in IPL history. The decision to change from the all-orange kit of 2022 to this SA20-inspired kit was a masterstroke.

This 'Fiery Heat' design scores high on originality and aesthetics. Hence, SRH has attained the first position on this list.

