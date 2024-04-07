One of the finest white-ball players of his generation, Jos Buttler has been a legendary figure for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Since 2018, Buttler has amassed over 2,800 runs in 75 innings at an average of 42.25 and a strike rate of 148.14. He has aced the roles of an aggressor and anchor, according to the team's situation. The consistent contributions have helped him to get retained by the franchise on multiple occasions.

Moreover, Buttler's all six centuries have come for the Royals. Let's take a look at his best centuries and it's effect on the team's result.

Ranking all Jos Buttler centuries in IPL

#6 100* (58) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024

In the 19th match of IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) were up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Virat Kohli's century propelled RCB to a strong total of 183. In reply, RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early.

However, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson assessed the pitch well, and steered the team at a prolific rate. The Englishman led the charge in the powerplay overs, scoring 20 off Mayank Dagar.

After Samson was dismissed for 69, Buttler was on course to continue the momentum for RR. He hit a six to complete his century and seal the game for the Royals.

#5 103 (61) vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

In Game 30 of IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals faced-off Kolkata Knight Riders. Batting first, Buttler didn't give respite to the Knight Riders bowling attack, as he continued to pile boundaries on his will.

Buttler mustered 103 off 61, while Devdutt Padikkal (24), Samson (38) and Hetmyer (26) contributed to pave the way for RR to post 217. Thereafter, KKR did well, but fell short by seven runs.

#4 100 (68) vs Mumbai Indians, 2022

This century came at a crucial time for the Royals, as Buttler delivered a terrific knock against Mumbai Indians. After the dismissals of Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal, it was critical for Buttler to guide the team well.

Through his well-compiled century off 66 balls, he got support from Samson (30) and Hetmyer (35), which helped RR to post 193. In response, Mumbai could only score 170 and lost by 23 runs.

#3 116 (65) vs Delhi Capitals, 2022

In an another exciting game, Buttler and the Royals were superlative with their hitting to cross the total of 200. Although the team crossed 50 in the seventh over, Buttler and Padikkal made sure to up the ante.

After stitching a 155-run stand with Padikkal, Buttler smoked sixes for fun along with Sanju Samson (46). He finished in his innings on 116 off 65, with nine fours and nine maximums, while RR posted 222. In response, DC crossed 200, but faced a loss by 15 runs.

#2 106* (60) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2022

Jos Buttler set the IPL on fire with his sensational performance in the 2022 season. He hit four centuries and won the orange cap with over 850 runs. In the Qualifier 2, RR met RCB in Ahmedabad. Batting first, Bengaluru set up a target of 158 for the Royals.

Although the other batters didn't join the party, the veteran slammed 106* off 60 to help the team in reaching the Final.

#1 124 (64) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2021

This was Jos Buttler's first century in the cash-rich league, where he also slammed his highest-ever T20 score. On May 2, 2021, the Royals batted first and were off to a terrific start with Buttler, who impressed the onlookers with his ball-striking abilities.

Buttler got support from Sanju Samson (48), as the duo put together a 150-run partnership. The keeper-batter provided a final flourish to finish on 124 off 64, with 11 fours and eight sixes. In particular, he hit three sixes and a four off Sandeep Sharma in the 19th over. As a result, RR posted 220 on the board, and went on to win by 55 runs.