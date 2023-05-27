Ranking all of LSG's IPL 2023 purchases based on their performances this season

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) became the first team to get knocked out from the qualified sides of the ongoing IPL 2023 when they faced a humbling defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI). MI beat LSG by a comprehensive margin of 81 runs in the Eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24.

For the second consecutive time, LSG made it to the play-off stage in the IPL. However, they were knocked out in the Eliminator on both occasions.

Despite their leader KL Rahul being ruled out mid-way in the tournament and star pacer Mark Wood missing most of his matches, LSG did really well to finish third on the points table. Stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya led the team well in Rahul's absence and there were certainly a few positives as well throughout Lucknow's campaign.

Prior to the tournament, the franchise had a decent IPL 2023 auction, where they were quite a bit busy and picked up a total of ten players. Out of those ten players, LSG gave chances to nine individuals.

On that note, let's rank all the Lucknow Super Giants purchases at the IPL 2023 auction based on how they fared in this year's competition.

#1 Nicholas Pooran - 9/10

Nicholas Pooran was fantastic for LSG [IPLT20].

There were a few eyebrows raised when Lucknow dished out a whirlwind ₹16 crore for Nicholas Pooran at the mini-auction. After all, he never set the IPL alight in the past and he averaged only 7.73 across 11 games in the 2021 edition.

However, Pooran did full justice to his price tag and dished out dominating performances for LSG.

On his day, Pooran is arguably the cleanest striker of a ball in the world and he had a brilliant IPL 2023 campaign. He scored 358 runs (his best-ever tally) at an average of 30.0 and at a phenomenal strike rate of 172.96.

Pooran single-handedly turned a few games in his side's favor, with his knocks against RCB (62 off 19) and SRH (44* off 13) being the highlights of his campaign.

#2 Yash Thakur - 9/10

Yash Thakur had a terrific first season in IPL [IPLT20]

It turned out to be a steal of the highest order when LSG snapped the services of Yash Thakur for only ₹45 lakh. The Kolkata-born, who made his name on the domestic circuit for bowling precise yorkers, did the same in his first-ever IPL season.

The 24-year-old showed great courage and bowled terrifically well for LSG. He claimed 13 wickets in just nine IPL games in his maiden season. His economy rate of 9.08 was also great, given he often bowled difficult overs for his side.

Thakur, who can bowl as high as 140s and as low as 115s, made it hard for the opposition batters to put him away easily. He is going to be a sure-shot starter next season for LSG.

#3 Naveen-Ul-Haq - 8.5/10

Naveen-ul-Haq was also brilliant with his bowling [IPLT20]

A player who had his fair share of controversies throughout the competition, Naveen-Ul-Haq played his first IPL season after doing well in other franchise cricket leagues around the globe.

Picked up at his base price of ₹50 lakhs, the Afghani pacer did well in most of the opportunities he got. Across seven innings, he took 11 wickets, that too, at a phenomenal economy rate of 7.82.

Naveen, who has an assortment of slower deliveries apart from a good yorker, fared decently, especially on two-paced surfaces. With variety in his repertoire, the 23-year-old will be key to LSG's next season as well.

#4 Amit Mishra - 8/10

Amit Mishra and KL Rahul vs SRH [IPLT20]

After a one-year absence, Amit Mishra was back in action in the marquee league and did well in his first season with LSG. Originally signed as a backup to Ravi Bishnoi, LSG used Mishra's experience on tracks which aided spinners and the leg-spinner was also helped by the 'Impact Rule' this season.

He bowled in seven innings and picked up as many wickets for Lucknow at a decent economy and strike rate of 7.8 and 16.2, respectively.

#5 Yudhvir Singh Charak - 8/10

Yudhvir Charak took 3 wickets for LSG [IPLT20]

Another pacer unleashed by the franchise this season was Yudhvir Singh Charak, who also impressed. Unlike Yash Thakur and Naveen-Ul-Haq, Yudhvir is a lanky pacer who hits the deck hard.

With Mohsin Khan injured in the first half of the competition and Avesh Khan failing to put up great performances, LSG gave three matches to Yudhvir. He would go on to bag three wickets at a strike rate of 16.0.

Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, the 25-year-old pacer can be nurtured into a lethal asset in the years to come.

#6 Prerak Mankad - 7/10

Prerak Mankad receiving the Man of the Match award vs SRH [IPLT20]

It was deemed as one of the best buys for LSG when they bagged the services of Prerak Mankad for only ₹20 lakh at the mini-auction. A middle-order hard-hitting all-rounder, who can bowl handy medium-pace as well, Mankad was a consistent performer in the domestic circuit.

However, with a lack of quality Indian batters in the top order (as KL Rahul was injured), LSG asked Mankad to bat up the order despite his natural position being in the middle order.

Mankad started his campaign on a resounding note, scoring a match-winning 64* off 45 in Match 58 against Hyderabad. However, he failed to fire afterwards, scoring just 29 runs in his next three innings.

Given the quality of a player he is, LSG are likely to back Mankad next season as well and will hope to get much more impactful performances from him.

#7 Swapnil Singh - 5.5/10

One of many multi-faceted players at LSG's disposal was Swapnil Singh. The Baroda all-rounder faced just four balls in IPL 2023. He bowled just two overs, where he remained wicketless.

Although much can't be read from these performances, LSG might want to invest more in younger players next season, especially given Swapnil will turn 33 by the start of next season.

#8 Jaydev Unadkat - 5.5/10

Jaydev Unadkat during LSG net session [IPLT20]

Picked up as a cover for Mohsin Khan for ₹50 lakhs, Jaydev Unadkat failed to impress in his first season with Lucknow.

Bowling in three innings in the tournament, Unadkat failed to bag any wickets and also leaked at an alarming economy rate of 11.50. This was certainly not what the LSG management would have wanted from the experienced left-armer.

#9 - Romario Shepherd - 5/10

West Indian Romario Shepherd is given the standardized rating of 5/10 solely because he played just one game, against SRH. Shepherd faced was out on a golden duck in that game after LSG opted not to use his pace bowling in the first innings.

While LSG underutilized his service this season, Shepherd could be a good investment to develop in the long run.

